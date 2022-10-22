ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Former WVU Cornerback Wants Tony Gibson

Mountaineers all across Twitter are stating their pick for WVU’s next head coach. Along with fans, former players are no stranger to this. As for former WVU cornerback Terrell Chestnut, he is one of the former players who has spoken. Chestnut, who played under Tony Gibson during his time...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Perfect Replacement for Neal Brown

The writing is on the wall, folks. The Neal Brown era seems to be coming to a close in Morgantown. After a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech, things are just too nearly off the rails to correct at this point. With that being said, West Virginia will be looking for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee Names West Virginia “Most Disappointing Team in the Country”

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago on ESPN’s College Gameday, former West Virginia Mountaineers punter turned television personality Pat McAfee passionately showed his displeasure with his alma mater’s football team. “For me, personally, and this is a real thing, the West Virginia Mountaineers have been the most...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Can’t Survive This

Morgantown, West Virginia – Undisciplined, poorly-coached, unprepared. Those three words describe the West Virginia Mountaineers today, and really, many games since Neal Brown took over as the head coach of the team. In his 4th season with the Mountaineers, Neal Brown’s team has regressed, has shown little to no...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

Three earn top 10 finishes, Bucs Cross Country wins Big 10 Conference

KINGWOOD — Head Coach Taylor Stacy hopes were high as his Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers cross country team entered the 12-team Big 10 Conference championship meet back on Thursday, October 15 in Kingwood. It is safe to say that his Buccaneers fully lived up to even Stacy’s wildest expectations in Kingwood, walking away from the meet as the 2022 Big 10 Conference cross country champions.
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

Falkenstein earns Big 10 conference title, Lady Bucs named runner-up

KINGWOOD — Head Coach Taylor Stacy’s Buckhannon-Upshur Lady Buccaneers cross country team had high expectations entering the Big 10 Conference championship meet back on Thursday, October 15 in Kingwood. The Lady Buccaneers have consistently placed high atop the leaderboards, both individually and in terms of collective unit this season, often with senior Lydia Falkenstein and sophomore Samantha Shreve leading the way. These two once again found themselves engaged in a high-stakes duel, with both running in the lead group, setting the pace for the entire 93-runner field. In the end, Falkenstein showed off tremendous endurance in fending off tough challenges from both Shreve and Liberty’s Destiny Berryman to take home the Big 10 individual title with a time of 19:19.3. Berryman finished a close second, crossing the finish line just over 30 seconds behind Falkenstein, finishing with a time of 19:54.5, good enough to secure runner-up honors. Shreve has a very bright future in cross country, as the young distance runner showed in Kingwood, securing a third place finish overall with a time of 20:06.1.
BUCKHANNON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont

According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY

What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
The Recorddelta

FOCUS: Buckhannon Upshur Class of 1962 – 60th Reunion

The B-U Class of ‘62 held their 60th Class Reunion on September 16 and 17. The first evening was held at one of the shelters in the North Buckhannon Park and the second evening was held at the Peak. Our Friday picnic was catered by Morgan and Bethany Ware. Fish Hawk Acres catered the Saturday evening dinner. The weather was very nice and the food was very tasty with both dinners. Sixty attended the reunion with classmates and spouses and guests. Quite a few items were donated or hand made for a silent auction and door prizes. The most important part of both evenings was the visiting of all who attended. A great time was held by all. Each class member was sent and invitation. If you did not receive a letter, contact one of the committee members with your name and address.
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

One on One: Jessica Scott

BUCKHANNON — Jessica Scott, West Virginia Wesleyan College professor, recently published a children’s book, “Miss Penelope Thunder Toes Changes Her Mind.” Scott was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.Va. and is a graduate of WVWC. She now educates the college on gender studies, sociology and music.
BUCKHANNON, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

