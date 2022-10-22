Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Former WVU Cornerback Wants Tony Gibson
Mountaineers all across Twitter are stating their pick for WVU’s next head coach. Along with fans, former players are no stranger to this. As for former WVU cornerback Terrell Chestnut, he is one of the former players who has spoken. Chestnut, who played under Tony Gibson during his time...
voiceofmotown.com
The Perfect Replacement for Neal Brown
The writing is on the wall, folks. The Neal Brown era seems to be coming to a close in Morgantown. After a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech, things are just too nearly off the rails to correct at this point. With that being said, West Virginia will be looking for...
voiceofmotown.com
Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineer Legend Pat McAfee Details Disappointment in West Virginia Football
Having a prominent former Mountaineer so outspoken in the national media can be both a blessing and a curse for West Virginia football. And in this case, Pat McAfee just put some extra pressure on WVU’s current team. McAfee, much like many members of Mountaineer Nation, is growing frustrated...
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee Names West Virginia “Most Disappointing Team in the Country”
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago on ESPN’s College Gameday, former West Virginia Mountaineers punter turned television personality Pat McAfee passionately showed his displeasure with his alma mater’s football team. “For me, personally, and this is a real thing, the West Virginia Mountaineers have been the most...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Can’t Survive This
Morgantown, West Virginia – Undisciplined, poorly-coached, unprepared. Those three words describe the West Virginia Mountaineers today, and really, many games since Neal Brown took over as the head coach of the team. In his 4th season with the Mountaineers, Neal Brown’s team has regressed, has shown little to no...
The Recorddelta
Three earn top 10 finishes, Bucs Cross Country wins Big 10 Conference
KINGWOOD — Head Coach Taylor Stacy hopes were high as his Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers cross country team entered the 12-team Big 10 Conference championship meet back on Thursday, October 15 in Kingwood. It is safe to say that his Buccaneers fully lived up to even Stacy’s wildest expectations in Kingwood, walking away from the meet as the 2022 Big 10 Conference cross country champions.
The Recorddelta
Falkenstein earns Big 10 conference title, Lady Bucs named runner-up
KINGWOOD — Head Coach Taylor Stacy’s Buckhannon-Upshur Lady Buccaneers cross country team had high expectations entering the Big 10 Conference championship meet back on Thursday, October 15 in Kingwood. The Lady Buccaneers have consistently placed high atop the leaderboards, both individually and in terms of collective unit this season, often with senior Lydia Falkenstein and sophomore Samantha Shreve leading the way. These two once again found themselves engaged in a high-stakes duel, with both running in the lead group, setting the pace for the entire 93-runner field. In the end, Falkenstein showed off tremendous endurance in fending off tough challenges from both Shreve and Liberty’s Destiny Berryman to take home the Big 10 individual title with a time of 19:19.3. Berryman finished a close second, crossing the finish line just over 30 seconds behind Falkenstein, finishing with a time of 19:54.5, good enough to secure runner-up honors. Shreve has a very bright future in cross country, as the young distance runner showed in Kingwood, securing a third place finish overall with a time of 20:06.1.
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont
According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
Tons of vintage clothes spotted in Mylan Park
"Gallery 304" hosted its fourth "West Virginia Vintage Festival" of the year at the Monongalia County Center on Oct. 23 between 12-8 p.m.
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
‘Monster Splash’ makes its way into Morgantown
Mylan Park's Aquatic Center held its second annual "Monster Splash" between 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 23.
The Recorddelta
FOCUS: Buckhannon Upshur Class of 1962 – 60th Reunion
The B-U Class of ‘62 held their 60th Class Reunion on September 16 and 17. The first evening was held at one of the shelters in the North Buckhannon Park and the second evening was held at the Peak. Our Friday picnic was catered by Morgan and Bethany Ware. Fish Hawk Acres catered the Saturday evening dinner. The weather was very nice and the food was very tasty with both dinners. Sixty attended the reunion with classmates and spouses and guests. Quite a few items were donated or hand made for a silent auction and door prizes. The most important part of both evenings was the visiting of all who attended. A great time was held by all. Each class member was sent and invitation. If you did not receive a letter, contact one of the committee members with your name and address.
The Recorddelta
One on One: Jessica Scott
BUCKHANNON — Jessica Scott, West Virginia Wesleyan College professor, recently published a children’s book, “Miss Penelope Thunder Toes Changes Her Mind.” Scott was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.Va. and is a graduate of WVWC. She now educates the college on gender studies, sociology and music.
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
Meadowbrook Mall JOANN Fabric and Crafts is closing
The JOANN Fabric and Crafts Store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has confirmed to 12 News that it will be closing soon.
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
nextpittsburgh.com
West Virginia’s Gauley River sets the standard for wild and wonderful in Summersville
It takes a certain type of person to think it’s a good idea to jump from a large boulder into Class V whitewater — with just a helmet and a life preserver. The roaring river, a shot of adrenaline and a cheering crowd standing around on surrounding rocks like some sort of whitewater Roman coliseum.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Comments / 0