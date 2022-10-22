Muskogee Faces Booker T. Washington In Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Teach Not Punish Family Resource Center held a fundraiser Sunday auctioning off valuable sports memorabilia. Included in the auction were game shoes signed by Atlanta Hawks NBA player and Oklahoma alum Tre Young, as well as a football signed by Super Bowl champion RW McQuarters.
Oklahoma State hosted the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Stillwater, looking to bounce back after a tough loss to TCU in double overtime. OSU has had a fair amount of success against the Longhorns since Colt McCoy’s departure, winning eight of the last 12 since losing 41-14 in 2009. The...
Oklahoma State rallied in the second half of Saturday's game against Texas to steal a win against the Longhorns. The Cowboys were limited by injuries and were without two key wide receivers, the starting center and a starting defensive end. During the game, even more injuries mounted for the Cowboys,...
Bartlesville High football had a furious comeback fall just short on Friday night, as Sand Springs came into Custer Stadium and spoiled Homecoming. Sandites beat the Bruins 36-29 in overtime. Sand Springs scored a fourth and goal touchdown from the 3-yard line on its overtime possession, while the Bruins could...
News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb spoke to dozens of people at Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso Sunday night. These group members serve within the church and the community. Teamwork was the topic, with a focus on being a good teammate and a good leader.
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most. One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had. The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The...
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
It looks like Saturday(afternoon)s truly are for the (Cow)boys. Oklahoma State will kick off its upcoming road game against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. CST on FOX. It will be the Cowboys’ fifth-straight afternoon kick. Based on their nonconference trend, the Cowboys looked to be a primetime team. But...
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
TULSA, Okla. — The Judds will make a final stop in Tulsa in 2023. Wynonna Judd is bringing “The Judds: The Final Tour” to the BOK Center Feb. 2, in celebration of the life of Naomi Judd, who died in April. Tickets go on sale Friday and...
OWASSO, Okla. — A new apartment complex will soon open in Owasso. Township 21, which is located at 8560 North 145th E Ave, offers new 2-and 3-bedroom apartment homes for rent. The apartment complex is able to accommodate residents with fixed or lower incomes by offering rents based on...
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a road rage and shots fired call on Oct. 22 around 11 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. According to the victim, a person driving a white vehicle came out of nowhere and pulled into the parking space they were trying to park in.
--- The Tulsa Police Department is looking to find the parents of a child who was found walking along South Peoria Avenue in Tulsa. According to police, officers received a call that a child had been seen walking near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the child...
