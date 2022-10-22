ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Muskogee Faces Booker T. Washington In Tulsa

In 6a-2, two teams had eyes on a state title. Booker T. Washington hosted Muskogee. Roughers were undefeated and the Hornets had one district loss.

Muskogee won, 30 to 6.

