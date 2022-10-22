ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

Defending State Champ Collinsville Hosts Grove

 3 days ago
Half of the slate of games were Thursday night, the other half was Friday. Arguably the biggest game in the state was in 5a where the defending state champ Collinsville Cardinals hosted Grove.

Both teams were undefeated. Both teams tied for first in district play.

Grove won, 49 to 21.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

