Choctaw Stings Lawton, 49-12
The Choctaw Yellowjackets stung the Lawton Wolverines on Friday night, 49-12. The Yellowjackets are now 7-1 on the season. They face Putnam City on October 28.
For Lawton, the Wolverines are now 6-3 on the season.
The Choctaw Yellowjackets stung the Lawton Wolverines on Friday night, 49-12. The Yellowjackets are now 7-1 on the season. They face Putnam City on October 28.
For Lawton, the Wolverines are now 6-3 on the season.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 0