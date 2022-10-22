ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Choctaw Stings Lawton, 49-12

 2 days ago
The Choctaw Yellowjackets stung the Lawton Wolverines on Friday night, 49-12. The Yellowjackets are now 7-1 on the season. They face Putnam City on October 28.

For Lawton, the Wolverines are now 6-3 on the season.

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

