Owasso Faces Off Against Edmond Memorial At Home

The Choctaw Yellowjackets stung the Lawton Wolverines on Friday night, 49-12. The Yellowjackets are now 7-1 on the season. They face Putnam City on October 28. For Lawton, the Wolverines are now 6-3 on the season.
It was smoothing sailing for the Millwood Falcons on Friday night as they took down the Oklahoma Christian School Saints, 40-13. Millwood moves to 6-1 on the season. They take on Hennessey on October 28. The Saints fall to 6-2 after the loss. They take on Alva on October 28.
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
The Carl Albert Titans keep their winning streak alive, taking down Guthrie 41-7 Friday night. Carl Albert moves to 7-2 on the season. They face Piedmont on November 4. Guthrie falls to 6-2 on the year. The will play Eisenhower on October 28.
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb preview the Sooners matchup with Cyclones with Dusty Dvoracek.
News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb spoke to dozens of people at Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso Sunday night. These group members serve within the church and the community. Teamwork was the topic, with a focus on being a good teammate and a good leader.
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple opened up their big day not just to friends and family, but to everyone who was at Tulsa Oktoberfest. On Saturday afternoon, Robert and Mary Eddy said ‘I do’ in the “Bier Stube” tent at Tulsa Oktoberfest. “It just...
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Thunder are winless to start the season, but after losing the first two games on the road by a combined 15 points, OKC looks to get in the win column at Paycom Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is at the...
--- The Tulsa Police Department is looking to find the parents of a child who was found walking along South Peoria Avenue in Tulsa. According to police, officers received a call that a child had been seen walking near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the child...
Oklahoma State rallied in the second half of Saturday's game against Texas to steal a win against the Longhorns. The Cowboys were limited by injuries and were without two key wide receivers, the starting center and a starting defensive end. During the game, even more injuries mounted for the Cowboys,...
A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City. The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen...
EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
Oklahoma State hosted the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Stillwater, looking to bounce back after a tough loss to TCU in double overtime. OSU has had a fair amount of success against the Longhorns since Colt McCoy’s departure, winning eight of the last 12 since losing 41-14 in 2009. The...
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
