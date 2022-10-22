Read full article on original website
bluehens.com
Field Hockey Clinched At Least a Share of CAA Regular Season Title in Senior Day Victory
NEWARK, Del. – Delaware field hockey (7-10, 5-1 CAA) clinched a share of the CAA Regular Season Championship in a Senior Day victory over Colonial Athletic Association foe Hofstra (6-10, 1-5 CAA) 6-4 on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Rullo Stadium. The six goals is a new season high for...
bluehens.com
Abidullina, Askarova Win ITA Atlantic Region Doubles Championship
BLACKSBURG, Va. – In comeback fashion, Adel-Byanu Abidullina and Eliza Askarova defeated Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar from Maryland to claim the ITA Atlantic Region Doubles Championship Monday morning. The duo becomes the first Blue Hens, singles or doubles, to claim an ITA Regional Championship in program history. "I...
bluehens.com
Women’s Soccer Concludes Season
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware women's soccer team fell to visiting Drexel on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium in its regular season finale. "This was quite the emotional day as we knew we were closing a chapter of a few very special careers," said head coach Mike Barroqueiro. "I thought we did well collecting ourselves at halftime and put together a pretty dominant second half. Of course, Zoe (Smith) getting a goal after all she's been through is a wonderful moment. No doubt our young group will take a lot of lessons from the season, but we also will walk away with all we've done well and need to honor the progress we've made. We are all disappointed but we also know we're better than the record so we'll regroup and be better moving forward."
bluehens.com
Volleyball Tangles With Hofstra
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The University of Delaware volleyball team dropped a 3-1 CAA road decision (20-25, 25-21, 14-25, 23-25) to Hofstra (15-8, 12-0 CAA) Sunday afternoon inside David S. Mack Physical Education Center. With two more CAA regular-season series left to play, Delaware (11-9, 7-5 CAA) is currently sitting in fifth place in league standings.
bluehens.com
Blue Hens Run Past Morgan State for 38-7 Homecoming Victory
NEWARK, Del. – The No. 13/12 University of Delaware football team had five different players score touchdowns and used another stifling effort from the defense to come away with a 38-7 victory over Morgan State on Saturday in front of a Homecoming crowd of 16,735 fans at Delaware Stadium. With the win, the Blue Hens improve to 6-1 overall.
bluehens.com
Women's Swimming And Diving Has Strong Showing At Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The University of Delaware's women's swimming and diving team wrapped up their second meet of the season as they competed against Yale in New Haven, Conn. "Very happy with the way we fought today, head coach Pablo Marmelajo said. "We came out a little flat after the long ride, but the team rallied in the second half. We still have much to improve, but we are training hard and this level of competition is great for us."
bluehens.com
Abidullina, Askarova Take Down No. 2 and No. 9 Seeds to Advance to Quarterfinals at ITA Atlantic Regional
BLACKSBURG, Va. – With upsets over the second and ninth seeds Saturday, Delaware women's tennis duo Adel-Byanu Abidullina and Eliza Askarova advanced to the ITA Atlantic Regional doubles quarterfinal on Sunday. The duo snagged victories over the second-seeded ODU Monarchs and ninth-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers. In singles consolation play,...
bluehens.com
Women’s Tennis has Doubles Success Friday at ITA Atlantic Regional
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Delaware women's tennis picked up a pair of doubles wins Friday at the ITA Atlantic Regional with Julieta Honrubia/Toni Nelson and Adel-Byanu Abidullina/Eliza Askarova paired up. The doubles victories move the Blue Hens up in the main draw with both sets playing early Saturday. In singles...
bluehens.com
Men's Swimming And Diving Performs Well At Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The University of Delaware's men's swimming and diving team competed in their second meet of the season when they went up against Yale in New Haven, Conn on Oct. 22, 2022. "Very happy with the way we fought today, head coach Pablo Marmelajo said. "We came...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Protesters storm field during halftime of Penn vs. Yale, delaying game by more than an hour
Penn's homecoming game against Yale experienced a lengthy delay at halftime on Saturday when protesters stormed the field at the end of the first half, with many remaining on the field for more than an hour. As the first half concluded with the Quakers and Bulldogs tied at 10, protestors...
Wilmington, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Wilmington. The Hodgson Voc-Tech High School volleyball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on October 24, 2022, 12:30:00.
Dover, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial
The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: The Brandywine
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Brandywine quietly flows south at Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. People just can’t seem to decide whether the Brandywine is a river or a creek. Over the years it’s been called both. A lot of people seem to have gotten tired of arguing about it and now just call it the Brandywine.
Phoenixville Area High School postpones football game due to threat of violence
"Because of all the gun violence that's going on, I definitely understand why because it's dangerous," said parent Pernette Howard. "We have to protect our children and we never know."
Vaccine company Uvax Bio sets $8M expansion in Delaware
A Newark vaccine company will spend $8 million to expand in Delaware, adding 63 jobs over the next three years. Uvax Bio, considered an early stage biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge vaccine platform technology, has been headquartered in Newark since 2018. where it has five employees. Its platform has produced both COVID-19 and HIV-1 vaccine candidates. The new positions will ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus
A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
