kitco.com
New PM Rishi Sunak pledges to lead Britain out of economic crisis
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
kitco.com
The West has 'essentially stolen' Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, says Kremlin
(Kitco News) Moscow said Western countries used sanctions to steal its gold and foreign exchange reserves. "In general, a large part of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday after being asked about a proposal by the European Union to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
kitco.com
Rishi Sunak declared next leader of UK Conservative Party, to become next PM
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak was declared the next leader of Britain's Conservative Party by the head of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, placing him on course to be the country's next prime minister. The committee sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's...
kitco.com
Lithium Americas reports fatalities at Cauchari-Olaroz
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the...
kitco.com
Carney says new data will hold banks accountable for climate progress
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said a new data utility being set up by an environmental group he leads will make banks and other institutions accountable for meeting the targets they are setting out to cut carbon emissions. Carney, speaking to a committee of...
kitco.com
Last man standing: Sunak to be new UK Prime Minster; gold sees little reaction
(Kitco News) - British parliament is set to have its third Prime Minister in less than two months with former finance minster Rishi Sunak now tasked with leading the nation that faces tumultuous economic conditions. The former millionaire hedge fund manager secured the leadership role after his only opponent Penny...
kitco.com
Gold, silver bounce as U.S. consumer confidence wilts
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Short covering is featured in the futures markets after a downbeat U.S. economic report this morning. December gold was last up $6.70 at $1,660.90 and December silver was up $0.126 at $19.325. The gold...
kitco.com
U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.34%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained...
kitco.com
French bank SocGen to further reduce exposure to oil and gas production
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) said in a statement that it planned to further reduce its exposure to the oil and gas production sector and was making good progress on its goal of a complete exit from coal. The bank said it now aimed to...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse to pay $234 mln to end French tax probe
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) agreed to pay France 238 million euros ($234 million) to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case on Monday, putting another legal headache behind it as it prepares a strategic overhaul. The agreement resolves an investigation in France over whether the...
kitco.com
Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Silver prices are slightly up. The precious metals are once again being constrained by a higher U.S. dollar index. Lower crude oil prices to start the trading week are also negative for the metals. December gold was last down $3.00 at $1,653.40 and December silver was up $0.099 at $19.17.
kitco.com
Chile close to decision on raising mine royalties
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chile is close to achieving a consensus on how much to hike royalties in the mining sector, Mining Minister Marcela Hernando said on Tuesday, a decision that could have a significant impact on mining majors such as BHP and Antofagasta . Discussions have been held with the finance ministry on a government aim to gain more revenues for the country from mining, Hernando told an event in London during industry gathering LME Week, without giving details.
kitco.com
Will the Bank of Israel launch a Digital Shekel? CBDC Project Manager says digital currencies can fight 'black economy' and tax evasion, compete with bank money - Yoav Soffer
(Kitco News) - Over 100 countries are exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDCs, money that is denominated in fiat currency in an electronic form via tokens on the Blockchain. The Bank of Israel has been looking into CBDCs since as early as 2017, but has yet to decide if it will indeed launch its version, expected to be called the Digital Shekel.
kitco.com
Oil gains on weaker U.S. business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil edged up in choppy trade on Monday, as weakening U.S. business activity data eased expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes, while data showing demand from China remained lacklustre in September limited prices. Brent crude futures for December settlement were up 55 cents,...
kitco.com
Australia's budget to downgrade growth, keep spending in check
SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday as economic growth slows both at home and abroad, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation. Keen to avoid Britain's recent mini-budget debacle, Treasurer...
