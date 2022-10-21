LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chile is close to achieving a consensus on how much to hike royalties in the mining sector, Mining Minister Marcela Hernando said on Tuesday, a decision that could have a significant impact on mining majors such as BHP and Antofagasta . Discussions have been held with the finance ministry on a government aim to gain more revenues for the country from mining, Hernando told an event in London during industry gathering LME Week, without giving details.

