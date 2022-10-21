Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
How to effectively profit from your gold and silver investments
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian revisits two gold options hedges that CPM Group previously made available publicly. He discusses how much someone could have profited from those investments, and how to effectively use options to hedge their physical metal against short term decline while still keeping most of the upside profit should prices continue to rise.
kitco.com
First Quantum posts net earnings of $113M in Q3, notes broad cost inflation and recessionary concerns
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In Q3 2022, the company also produced 67,417 ounces of gold, down from the 74,959 ounces in Q2...
kitco.com
Gold prices push into neutral territory as flash PMI shows contraction in U.S. manufacturing and service sectors
(Kitco News) - The gold market is retracing some of its losses, pushing into neutral territory above $1,650 an ounce as activity in both the service and manufacturing sectors appear to be contracting. Monday, the S&P Global Flash U.S. Composite PMI said its flash manufacturing PMI data fell to 49.9,...
kitco.com
Goldman on what oil and gold have to offer: this commodity is 'welcome opportunity'
(Kitco News) Commodities are a key asset class to own during the current market volatility, but one commodity, in particular, offers a "welcome opportunity," according to Goldman Sachs. This outlook goes against this year's underperformance of the commodities sector. The essential commodities to diversify with are the oil and agriculture...
kitco.com
France's Michelin cuts cash flow outlook on soaring cost inflation
Oct 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Tuesday cut its full-year free cash flow guidance citing an uncertain demand outlook, soaring cost inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, but posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. The company adjusted its structural free cash flow guidance to 700 million euros having...
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
kitco.com
Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Silver prices are slightly up. The precious metals are once again being constrained by a higher U.S. dollar index. Lower crude oil prices to start the trading week are also negative for the metals. December gold was last down $3.00 at $1,653.40 and December silver was up $0.099 at $19.17.
kitco.com
Lithium Americas reports fatalities at Cauchari-Olaroz
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Renewed strength in the dollar has seen gold fall more than 20% since March peak
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 6.58%. Silver ETFs saw inflows last week for the first time in almost six months as short interest retreated from 10-year highs. The outflow of physical silver from vaults also continued in September with levels reaching record lows and down 26% since highs in June 2021. Global ETF holdings of 750 million ounces remain almost 30% off from 2020 highs, but well above pre-pandemic levels around 600 million ounces.
kitco.com
Nubank and Santander move to integrate blockchain into the Brazilian banking system
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Nubank plans to airdrop Nucoin to customers in the first half of 2023, with the token serving "as...
kitco.com
Gold is bullish short-term 10/21/22
On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. These areON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $467. The trade below $1,761.8 (-.8 of a tic per/hour) warned of decent pressure—we attained $139.6.
kitco.com
Gold, silver bounce as U.S. consumer confidence wilts
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Short covering is featured in the futures markets after a downbeat U.S. economic report this morning. December gold was last up $6.70 at $1,660.90 and December silver was up $0.126 at $19.325. The gold...
kitco.com
Why was there market turmoil in the U.K.? Nomi Prins (Pt. 1/2)
Nomi Prins, financial analyst and best-selling author, recaps the causes of market volatility in the U.K. and discusses her outlook on Federal Reserve monetary policy with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 24 chart alert - Bears have the slight edge
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Not much new to start the trading week. The bears have the slight near-term technical advantage. However, bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted and sustained. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
European Lithium merges with SPAC in $750 million deal
European Lithium announced today a merger with NASDAQ-listed Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company. European Lithium will sell-down its interest in its wholly-owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project and merge with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named Critical Metals Corp. European Lithium will be issued...
kitco.com
Bank of England acutely aware of impact of rising rates, Ramsden says
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank was "acutely aware" of the impact that its interest rate increases were having on borrowers but the BoE would take the steps needed to get inflation back to target. "I have every confidence that...
kitco.com
Canada backs nuclear power project with C$970 mln financing
OTTAWA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada will provide C$970 million ($708 million) in financing to develop a grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR), a new nuclear technology touted as a key part of the country's plans to reduce emissions. Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will outline the loan, offered as...
kitco.com
Hedge funds are still bearish; gold investors want more proof the Fed will slow its rate hikes
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy action continues to be the biggest headwind for gold prices as rising...
kitco.com
Market participants continue to be headlined driven as seen in gold on Friday
Gold investors and traders are reacting strongly to any shift in the Federal Reserve’s narrative concerning upcoming interest rate hikes. This was seen on Friday when a single article published by the Wall Street Journal resulted in strong gains for gold. On Friday Mary Daly the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank said, “I think the time is now to start talking about stepping down – the time is now to start planning for stepping down,”.
kitco.com
Bitcoin's correlation with gold is rising and here's what that means - Bank of America
(Kitco News) As Bitcoin clings to support above the $19,000 level, the world's largest cryptocurrency's correlation with gold is rising, said Bank of America (BofA). And that means that investors are using Bitcoin as a safe haven. When analyzing market activity, BofA noted that Bitcoin's relationship to gold was noteworthy.
Comments / 0