Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Rich County 35, Pinedale, Wyo. 7
UHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 6A=
Fremont 23, Granger 13
Layton 36, Herriman 14
Lone Peak 46, Copper Hills 7
Mountain Ridge 28, Westlake 25
Pleasant Grove 63, Cyprus 38
Riverton 48, Kearns 16
Weber 31, Roy 14
West 42, Hunter 9
Class 5A=
Alta 42, Bonneville 14
Box Elder 21, Highland 14
Cedar Valley 52, Viewmont 34
East 70, Skyline 28
Olympus 24, Payson 8
Orem 61, Uintah 20
Park City 35, Timpanogos 14
Wasatch 28, Woods Cross 27
Class 4A=
Cedar City 7, Logan 0
Mountain Crest 35, Bear River 15
Ridgeline 24, Pine View 0
Sky View 41, Hurricane 6
Snow Canyon 26, Green Canyon 21
Class 3A=
Juan Diego Catholic 38, Union 35
Manti 48, Ogden 15
North Sanpete 28, Ben Lomond 7
Richfield 49, Carbon 0
Class 2A=
Delta 28, Millard 21
Providence Hall 38, American Leadership 3
South Sevier 65, Judge Memorial 27
Summit Academy 42, Grand County 6
