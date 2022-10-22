ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Rich County 35, Pinedale, Wyo. 7

UHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 6A=

Fremont 23, Granger 13

Layton 36, Herriman 14

Lone Peak 46, Copper Hills 7

Mountain Ridge 28, Westlake 25

Pleasant Grove 63, Cyprus 38

Riverton 48, Kearns 16

Weber 31, Roy 14

West 42, Hunter 9

Class 5A=

Alta 42, Bonneville 14

Box Elder 21, Highland 14

Cedar Valley 52, Viewmont 34

East 70, Skyline 28

Olympus 24, Payson 8

Orem 61, Uintah 20

Park City 35, Timpanogos 14

Wasatch 28, Woods Cross 27

Class 4A=

Cedar City 7, Logan 0

Mountain Crest 35, Bear River 15

Ridgeline 24, Pine View 0

Sky View 41, Hurricane 6

Snow Canyon 26, Green Canyon 21

Class 3A=

Juan Diego Catholic 38, Union 35

Manti 48, Ogden 15

North Sanpete 28, Ben Lomond 7

Richfield 49, Carbon 0

Class 2A=

Delta 28, Millard 21

Providence Hall 38, American Leadership 3

South Sevier 65, Judge Memorial 27

Summit Academy 42, Grand County 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

