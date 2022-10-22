(La Porte, IN) - Republicans nationwide are optimistic about their chances in upcoming elections. Here locally the party of Lincoln seems, to some, to be a house divided. Yet on Sunday Republicans were waxing their political surfboards for what they’re predicting will be a “red wave.” Party leaders invited the public to a meet-and-greet of candidates on Sunday afternoon at the La Porte County Fairgrounds.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO