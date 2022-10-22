Read full article on original website
Daniel Somers
2d ago
I love it that they still call it an insurrection even though zero people have been convicted of that crime!
4
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
Search for runaway South Bend criminal offender underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Authorities are searching for a former federal inmate and resident who walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center late Friday night. Shah’heed Webster, 21, never returned to the re-entry center after work at a South Bend business around 11:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Indiana Dept. of Correction. A […]
etxview.com
Porter, LaPorte voters choosing between same candidates in Indiana House District 9
An Indiana House rematch is on tap this year for voters living in northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, including Michigan City. State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, is seeking a third two-year term at the Statehouse while Republican Dion Bergeron, who lost to...
WNDU
Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatchers at Toll Road Post
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are currently accepting applications for regional dispatchers at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center that operates out of the facility located at 52422 County Road 17 in Elkhart County. This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll...
hometownnewsnow.com
Republicans Host Red Wave Rally at Fairgrounds
(La Porte, IN) - Republicans nationwide are optimistic about their chances in upcoming elections. Here locally the party of Lincoln seems, to some, to be a house divided. Yet on Sunday Republicans were waxing their political surfboards for what they’re predicting will be a “red wave.” Party leaders invited the public to a meet-and-greet of candidates on Sunday afternoon at the La Porte County Fairgrounds.
MSP: Couple dead in ‘isolated’ shooting near Niles
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple at their home east of Niles.
WNDU
Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Goshen early Saturday morning. Police were called just after 3 a.m. to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about a person being shot in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found...
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
The trooper suspected criminal activity and smelled marijuana coming from the SUV as he spoke to the people inside, according to the release.
abc57.com
Goshen College student passes away following car accident
GOSHEN, Ind. -- 25-year-old Goshen College student-athlete Ezra Kipruto was taken off of life support on Saturday and died from his injuries, which were sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Kipruto entered a curve on County Road 16 and...
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police officers are investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker in Elkhart. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
WWMT
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
abc57.com
One male killed in shooting in 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One male was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Friday afternoon. Police responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is...
abc57.com
MSP investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich., --- Michigan State Police is investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township on Sunday. Authorities said they discovered two people dead at a residence near Shady Shores Drive in Cass County. MSP said they were informed of the incident around 11 am on Sunday. The cause of...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Fort Wayne man accused of raping woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of raping a woman he knows in her home this past September, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors this week formally charged 42-year-old David A. Cook with two Level 3 felony counts of rape and one Level 6 felony count of sexual battery.
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Police identify 16-year-old as victim of homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Bend on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. Riggins' family has been notified. The South...
22 WSBT
Man accidentally drowns in Cass County lake
Cass County police are investigating the accidental drowning of a Cassopolis man. 50-year-old Terry Westphal was found dead in Belas Lake just after 7 a.m. Friday. Police received reports of a drifting kayak in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat, and hunting equipment was...
