Goshen, IN

WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Search for runaway South Bend criminal offender underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Authorities are searching for a former federal inmate and resident who walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center late Friday night.  Shah’heed Webster, 21, never returned to the re-entry center after work at a South Bend business around 11:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Indiana Dept. of Correction. A […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Republicans Host Red Wave Rally at Fairgrounds

(La Porte, IN) - Republicans nationwide are optimistic about their chances in upcoming elections. Here locally the party of Lincoln seems, to some, to be a house divided. Yet on Sunday Republicans were waxing their political surfboards for what they’re predicting will be a “red wave.” Party leaders invited the public to a meet-and-greet of candidates on Sunday afternoon at the La Porte County Fairgrounds.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Goshen early Saturday morning. Police were called just after 3 a.m. to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about a person being shot in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Goshen College student passes away following car accident

GOSHEN, Ind. -- 25-year-old Goshen College student-athlete Ezra Kipruto was taken off of life support on Saturday and died from his injuries, which were sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Kipruto entered a curve on County Road 16 and...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police officers are investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker in Elkhart. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

One male killed in shooting in 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One male was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Friday afternoon. Police responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

MSP investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich., --- Michigan State Police is investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township on Sunday. Authorities said they discovered two people dead at a residence near Shady Shores Drive in Cass County. MSP said they were informed of the incident around 11 am on Sunday. The cause of...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Court docs: Fort Wayne man accused of raping woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of raping a woman he knows in her home this past September, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors this week formally charged 42-year-old David A. Cook with two Level 3 felony counts of rape and one Level 6 felony count of sexual battery.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases

WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Police identify 16-year-old as victim of homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Bend on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. Riggins' family has been notified. The South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Man accidentally drowns in Cass County lake

Cass County police are investigating the accidental drowning of a Cassopolis man. 50-year-old Terry Westphal was found dead in Belas Lake just after 7 a.m. Friday. Police received reports of a drifting kayak in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat, and hunting equipment was...
CASS COUNTY, MI

