Alpharetta, Ga.—Clemson had its best round of the year on Friday afternoon, and is tied for the lead with host school Georgia Tech after the first round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate at the Lakeside Course in Alpharetta, Ga. Clemson shot a 12-under par 276 on the par 72 course to tie the 13th ranked Rambling Wreck for first place in the 14-team field.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO