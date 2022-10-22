Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO