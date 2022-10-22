Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest power rankings
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 5 in the power rankings following its 27-21 (...)
3 reasons DJ Uiagalelei must remain Clemson football starter after benching
Clemson football may have won yet again on Saturday, but it was far from the usual dominant performance. Facing off against undefeated Syracuse at home, the Tigers struggled mightily and trailed 21-10 heading into halftime. They came back to win 27-21, but it was easily their least impressive performance this season. A big part of Clemson’s struggles was poor play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Concludes Head of the Charles
Boston, MA. – Clemson wrapped up their two days of competition at Head of the Charles this Sunday. The Tiger’s raced in the Women’s Club Four on Saturday and the Women’s Championship Eight Sunday. The Clemson Tiger’s trip started off Saturday afternoon with the Women’s Club...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson
Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Set for Preseason Basketball Event “Rock the ‘John”
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s preseason basketball event “Rock the ‘John” returns for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and admission to the event is free. Rock the ‘John will showcase the...
Syracuse falls just two spots in Coaches, AP polls after brutal loss at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though Syracuse football’s Saturday showing in Death Valley was catastrophic for its hopes of a perfect season, it didn’t hurt the Orange too badly in the polls. SU dropped two spots to No. 16 in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Top East Carolina 10-8 in Scrimmage
CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind 18 hits, Clemson defeated East Carolina 10-8 in a 15-inning scrimmage at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday. Clemson scored four runs on four hits in the third inning, as newcomers Jack Crighton, Jacob Jarrell, Riley Bertram and Cam Cannarella all hit singles to highlight the uprising. The Pirates plated two runs in the fifth inning, keyed by Josh Moylan’s solo homer. In the ninth inning, Tristan Bissetta hit a run-scoring double, then Crighton added a run-scoring single to up Clemson’s lead to 6-2.
clemsontigers.com
Slavik Reaches Milestone as Clemson Defeats Boston College
CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior Mckenna Slavik reached 3,500 career assists behind a 50-assist performance as Clemson defeated Boston College, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon in Jervey Gym. Slavik becomes only the seventh player in Clemson history to reach the milestone. Camryn Hannah tallied six kills off six attacks to lead...
5-star reacts to Clemson visit
One of the nation's top 2024 offensive linemen was in Death Valley for the Tigers 27-21 win over Syracuse Saturday afternoon. 5-star OT Daniel Calhoun from Roswell, Georgia first visited Clemson in March (...)
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker rushes only five times
Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 27-21 decision at Clemson. Here are some quick hits from the game. The second half meltdown was brutal and came on both sides of the ball. ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath highlighted a notable shift in morale on the Syracuse bench as the tables turned away from their favor late in the game.
Watch: After personal foul penalty keeps Clemson alive, Syracuse denied flag on similar play
The Syracuse football team is trying to overcome one of the country’s most talented teams. It might have to overcome the officiating too. With the Orange protecting an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter against No. 5 Clemson, Syracuse’s defense appeared to have Clemson stopped on a 3rd-and-25 play.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Finishes 10th at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Clemson, SC—Jonathan Nielsen shot a one-under-par 71 on Sunday to lead Clemson at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, GA. The Tigers finished in 10th place as a team out of the 14 teams in the field with a score of three-under-par 861 for the 54-hole, three-day tournament.
Key Clemson defensive starter out for Syracuse game
Fifth-ranked Clemson will be without this key defensive starter for today's game against No. 14 Syracuse at Death Valley. Sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter sustained a concussion and will not play in (...)
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Split on Day Three of ITA Regionals
CARY, N.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team completed day three of the ITA Regionals in Cary, N.C. The Tiger doubles pairs of Ethan Silva/Matt Pitts dropped their match to end their run in ITA Regionals, but Ryuhei Azuma/Spencer Whitaker were victorious to continue their impressive doubles play another day.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt slams Clemson as a serious competitor in comparison to B1G, SEC
Joel Klatt threw some shade at Clemson on Twitter. He talked about how he thinks Clemson would do in the SEC or B1G. Klatt has not been impressed with the Tigers so far. Klatt stated that Clemson would not finish any higher than third in the SEC East or B1G East.
Updated college football rankings: Should Clemson drop after near upset vs Syracuse?
Clemson needed a second-half comeback to stave off a Syracuse upset but will the Tigers drop in the next college football rankings after the close call?. Going into halftime, the Clemson Tigers were firmly on upset alert. Riding a 37-game home winning streak into Week 8, the Syracuse Orange had Dabo Swinney’s team hurt and on the ropes as they led 21-10.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game
College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
clemsontigers.com
Two Tiger Pairs Advance in Doubles Main Draw
CARY, N.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team completed day three at the ITA Regionals in Cary, N.C. The Tigers started slow in singles but picked it up in the afternoon with two Clemson pairs winning two straight matches to advance in the main draw tomorrow afternoon. “The...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Tied for Lead after First Round of Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Alpharetta, Ga.—Clemson had its best round of the year on Friday afternoon, and is tied for the lead with host school Georgia Tech after the first round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate at the Lakeside Course in Alpharetta, Ga. Clemson shot a 12-under par 276 on the par 72 course to tie the 13th ranked Rambling Wreck for first place in the 14-team field.
Section III football brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Friday
The Section III football seedings were announced on Sunday. First-round games start on Thursday and will lead up to championship games, which are scheduled from Nov. 11-13 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
