3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Louisville commit Luke Burgess has 'a whole lot of fun' on his latest visit
New Palestine, Ind., High School offensive lineman Luke Burgess made another trip to Louisville this weekend. Burgess, one of the 15 commitments in the Class of 2023 for the University of Louisville, was among more than 60 recruits on campus including a handful of committed players for the Cardinals. Burgess watched the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 24-10 and spent time with some of his future teammates.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Things to like -- and worry about -- after Louisville's first basketball scrimmage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you worried that the growing emotional investment in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program would subside after several dozen former Cardinals celebrated Louisville Live at Slugger Field Friday night, find another reason to fret — like about beating Bellarmine in the season opener Nov. 9.
Gallery: Louisville Live, Red-White Scrimmage
It was a loaded weekend for the Louisville men's and women's basketball programs.
Louisville Cardinal
How Much Pressure is on Kenny Payne This Season?
Earlier this year, University of Louisville athletic director, Josh Heird named Kenny Payne to the head coaching role of the men’s basketball team. With the firing of former head coach Chris Mack, Heird faced a lot of pressure in getting this decision right in hopes of bringing Louisville back to the national powerhouse it used to be.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's Red v White scrimmage
Louisville head coach Kenny Payne put his team through their first public scrimmage on Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. Playing three five minute periods in two halves, with Cardinals were led by captains El Ellis and Sydney Curry. El Ellis scored 16 points, had seven assists, three steals...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 8 Pitt Defeats Rival No. 2 Louisville in Five Sets to Take Top Spot in the ACC
PITTSBURGH — No. 8 Pitt took down No. 2 Louisville in an exhilarating, five set thriller Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 2,696 at Fitzgerald Field House, to sit atop the ACC. The Panthers (20-2 overall, 10-0 ACC) win is their 12th straight overall and the first...
LB Yasir Abdullah Spearheads Louisville's Phenomenal Defensive Showcase vs. Pitt
The outside linebacker was all over the field in the Cardinals' win over the Panthers.
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 24-10 Win vs. Pitt
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, linebacker Ben Perry and running back Trevion Cooley said after their win over the Panthers:
Georgia cornerback 'loved everything about' visit to Louisville
Mableton, Ga., Pebblebrook High School cornerback Tyler Scott is a fast-rising prospect in the Class of 2023. The three-star prospect is up to 33 total scholarship offers and just this month since his de-commitment from Arkansas State, Scott has added offers from Alabama, USC, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
Card Chronicle
wdrb.com
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction to Pitt’s Loss to Louisville
Pitt won many games last season because of the play from their quarterback. Tonight, it’s safe to say that they didn’t win this game simply because of the play that they got from their quarterback. Kedon Slovis was awful tonight and because of that, Pitt lost to Louisville,...
Louisville commit Rueben Owens has another 200-yard game
University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens was back at it Friday night in Texas. Owens, who is considered the No. 1 running back prospect in the nation by 247Sports, amassed more than 200 yards in a game for the third time this season. He ran 14 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns as El Campo, Tx., High School decked Iowa Colony 62-17 to win for a sixth straight game.
wdrb.com
ISP shows support for son of fallen trooper during Senior Night at Christian Academy of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school kicked off Friday night's football game with a flyover, a huge American flag and a color guard from two states. It was all to honor a fallen friend and his son. For Christian Academy of Louisville safety Isaac Scott Patrick, Senior Night...
wdrb.com
First-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday at local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday. More than a dozen local restaurants are offering Hot Browns between $10 to $12 from Oct. 24-30. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, according to a news release.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 10. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
wdrb.com
CycLOUvia held for third time in Louisville this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the busiest roads in the Highlands was shutdown on Sunday to allow for people to stretch their legs. Louisville's CycLOUvia event was held for several hours on Bardstown Road. The road was shutdown from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard to allow people to run, walk, bicycle or skate down the street.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
foodanddine.com
Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note
2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
wdrb.com
Chefs, restaurants compete in 'Hot Brown Showdown' at Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who makes the best Hot Brown? That's what competitors at inaugural Hot Brown Showdown decided at the Waterfront Park on Sunday afternoon. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes that originated in Louisville in the 1920s.
