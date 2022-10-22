ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville commit Luke Burgess has 'a whole lot of fun' on his latest visit

New Palestine, Ind., High School offensive lineman Luke Burgess made another trip to Louisville this weekend. Burgess, one of the 15 commitments in the Class of 2023 for the University of Louisville, was among more than 60 recruits on campus including a handful of committed players for the Cardinals. Burgess watched the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 24-10 and spent time with some of his future teammates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Cardinal

How Much Pressure is on Kenny Payne This Season?

Earlier this year, University of Louisville athletic director, Josh Heird named Kenny Payne to the head coaching role of the men’s basketball team. With the firing of former head coach Chris Mack, Heird faced a lot of pressure in getting this decision right in hopes of bringing Louisville back to the national powerhouse it used to be.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Georgia cornerback 'loved everything about' visit to Louisville

Mableton, Ga., Pebblebrook High School cornerback Tyler Scott is a fast-rising prospect in the Class of 2023. The three-star prospect is up to 33 total scholarship offers and just this month since his de-commitment from Arkansas State, Scott has added offers from Alabama, USC, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Best Plays of the Week -- Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction to Pitt’s Loss to Louisville

Pitt won many games last season because of the play from their quarterback. Tonight, it’s safe to say that they didn’t win this game simply because of the play that they got from their quarterback. Kedon Slovis was awful tonight and because of that, Pitt lost to Louisville,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville commit Rueben Owens has another 200-yard game

University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens was back at it Friday night in Texas. Owens, who is considered the No. 1 running back prospect in the nation by 247Sports, amassed more than 200 yards in a game for the third time this season. He ran 14 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns as El Campo, Tx., High School decked Iowa Colony 62-17 to win for a sixth straight game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday at local restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday. More than a dozen local restaurants are offering Hot Browns between $10 to $12 from Oct. 24-30. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 10. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

CycLOUvia held for third time in Louisville this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the busiest roads in the Highlands was shutdown on Sunday to allow for people to stretch their legs. Louisville's CycLOUvia event was held for several hours on Bardstown Road. The road was shutdown from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard to allow people to run, walk, bicycle or skate down the street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
foodanddine.com

Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note

2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Chefs, restaurants compete in 'Hot Brown Showdown' at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who makes the best Hot Brown? That's what competitors at inaugural Hot Brown Showdown decided at the Waterfront Park on Sunday afternoon. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes that originated in Louisville in the 1920s.
LOUISVILLE, KY

