Travis Scott has settled a lawsuit related to the tragedy at 2021’s Astroworld Festival, in which 10 people were killed in Houston, Texas. The victims died of compression asphyxia during a massive crowd surge at the concert. Hundreds were left injured.Since then, Scott has been named as a defendant in several lawsuits brought by victim’s families. In an Instagram press release, Tony Buzbee, an attorney for the family of Axel Acosta, announced a “confidential” settlement had been reached between his clients and those named in their suit, writing: “Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO