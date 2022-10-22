ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary

A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
TEXAS STATE
PHOTOS: Trump wows Texas crowd

Former President Donald Trump flew into South Texas on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, and gave his crowd in Robstown everything they'd expected. Originally published on tylerpaper.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Trump holds rally in South Texas before early voting

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally Saturday in Robstown, two days before early voting begins for the November election. Trump is scheduled to speak at the rally at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, a news release from Save America stated. The release stated that Trump […]
ROBSTOWN, TX
Dem candidate running in contentious House race says his female opponent can't 'think' or 'speak' for herself

Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who's seeking re-election to the House in the elections less than four weeks away, lashed out at Rep. Mayra Flores, his Republican challenger, in the race to represent Texas' 34th Congressional District, during a speech earlier this week, claiming that she "can't think for herself, can't speak for herself, can't act for herself, can't vote for herself."
HARLINGEN, TX
Midland, TX
