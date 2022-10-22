ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Are Losing It Over That Brutal Death

Bloody hell, House of the Dragon. We all knew someone had to die in the Season 1 finale, but did it have to be so brutal?Spoilers ahead for the finale of House of the Dragon, “The Black Queen.”Not only did Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) face tragedy after her baby was stillborn, but she also lost one of her sons as well. Her son Luke (Elliot Grihault) was mauled to death by a dragon while he was in the middle of riding one in the sky. Talk about a fear of heights! Luke’s very own uncle Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) chased him...
BuzzFeed

20 Facts I Learned This Week That Truly Shook Me To My Core

This might be a key piece of evidence in the debate over whether candy corn is actually good or not. Candy corn contains both gelatin and confectioner's glaze. Gelatin is often made of animal hide and bones, while the confectioner's glaze is made from secretions from the lac bug, a parasite that protects itself by emitting a waxy, waterproof coating.
GEORGIA STATE
tvinsider.com

‘House of the Dragon’: All the Dragons We’ve Met & Which Ones Could Come in Season 2

With House of the Dragon wrapping up its first season on October 23, we have gotten to know some of the famed dragons. The current Targaryens and Velaryons on the show are descendants of Old Valyria. With the help of magic, the Valyrians made it so that they were the only ones who could bond with dragons. This helped the Valyrian freehold become one of the most powerful empires ever. So far, in Season 1, we’ve met a total of eight dragons and riders; among them are Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who mount Syarx and Caraxes, respectively.
Boston 25 News WFXT

For Anthony Hopkins, a grandfather role with personal echoes

NEW YORK — (AP) — The "heart and soul" of a film is an often-overused term, but it's practically unavoidable when it comes to Anthony Hopkins in James Gray's "Armageddon Time." Gray's autobiographical film, drawn with exquisite detail from his childhood growing up in 1980s Queens, New York,...
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream Has Returned to IL, IN, & KY Stores

Christmas has come early this year, as a popular treat from 2021 has returned to stores across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. I know that we haven't even gotten to Halloween yet, but it's never too early to talk about Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Usually, Christmas Tree Cakes come out around Halloween. Last year, Little Debbie partnered up with an ice cream company called Hudsonville Ice Cream to create a mashup of the famous Christmas Tree Cakes and ice cream.
INDIANA STATE
thesource.com

Back in a Mississippi Minute: STARZ Renews ‘P-Valley’ for Season 3

STARZ has ordered 10 episodes of its hugely successful and critically acclaimed drama series P-Valley for a third season. The series is created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. The domestic average for P-Valley‘s second season is currently close to 10.3 million viewers across linear, VOD, and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Your Halloween Costume Is Sexy + Last Thing You Googled – IN, KY and IL Residents Share Hilarious Answers

When we were kids, we dressed up as our favorite cartoon, TV, or movie character. Maybe, even something we wanted to be when we grew up. As adults, the options are endless. It's a little ridiculous though, that every costume for women, and sometimes men, has to be sexy. So, we thought we would have a little fun and exaggerate the humor of how even Elmo is sexed up for Halloween.
TVLine

House of the Dragon Finale: Get First Look at Explosive Episode 10 Trailer

Put your dragon eggs in the warmer and get ready: House of the Dragon‘s Season 1 finale is almost here. Following the fantasy drama’s airing Sunday evening, HBO released a preview for next week’s season-ending Episode 10. The spot gives a hint at how the aftermath of Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne will unfold, particularly after Rhaenys and Meleys crashed the party in stunning and violent fashion at the end of Episode 9. (Read a full recap then check out our deeper dive into that huge moment in the dragon pit.) The finale will bring Rhaenyra — aka the person King...
