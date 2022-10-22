Read full article on original website
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
Watch: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause in 'House of the Dragon' teaser
"House of the Dragon," a fantasy series starring Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, will air its Season 1 finale Sunday.
There's an Important Message in That Page Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
The blink-and-you-miss-it moment is important
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Are Losing It Over That Brutal Death
Bloody hell, House of the Dragon. We all knew someone had to die in the Season 1 finale, but did it have to be so brutal?Spoilers ahead for the finale of House of the Dragon, “The Black Queen.”Not only did Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) face tragedy after her baby was stillborn, but she also lost one of her sons as well. Her son Luke (Elliot Grihault) was mauled to death by a dragon while he was in the middle of riding one in the sky. Talk about a fear of heights! Luke’s very own uncle Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) chased him...
'House of the Dragon' soars into the battle to come with its season finale
"The Black Queen" brought this first season -- at times uneven, but always interesting -- full circle. Spoilers ahead.
20 Facts I Learned This Week That Truly Shook Me To My Core
This might be a key piece of evidence in the debate over whether candy corn is actually good or not. Candy corn contains both gelatin and confectioner's glaze. Gelatin is often made of animal hide and bones, while the confectioner's glaze is made from secretions from the lac bug, a parasite that protects itself by emitting a waxy, waterproof coating.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 19 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
I'm going to be completely honest with you: my mind is completely blown.
"The HOA We Live In Is Pure Chaos": 24 Wildly Petty HOA Stories That Made Me Wonder How This Is Even Legal
"There was a year-long feud between them until Mom's boyfriend decided to run for HOA president himself and won."
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’: All the Dragons We’ve Met & Which Ones Could Come in Season 2
With House of the Dragon wrapping up its first season on October 23, we have gotten to know some of the famed dragons. The current Targaryens and Velaryons on the show are descendants of Old Valyria. With the help of magic, the Valyrians made it so that they were the only ones who could bond with dragons. This helped the Valyrian freehold become one of the most powerful empires ever. So far, in Season 1, we’ve met a total of eight dragons and riders; among them are Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who mount Syarx and Caraxes, respectively.
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
For Anthony Hopkins, a grandfather role with personal echoes
NEW YORK — (AP) — The "heart and soul" of a film is an often-overused term, but it's practically unavoidable when it comes to Anthony Hopkins in James Gray's "Armageddon Time." Gray's autobiographical film, drawn with exquisite detail from his childhood growing up in 1980s Queens, New York,...
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream Has Returned to IL, IN, & KY Stores
Christmas has come early this year, as a popular treat from 2021 has returned to stores across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. I know that we haven't even gotten to Halloween yet, but it's never too early to talk about Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Usually, Christmas Tree Cakes come out around Halloween. Last year, Little Debbie partnered up with an ice cream company called Hudsonville Ice Cream to create a mashup of the famous Christmas Tree Cakes and ice cream.
thesource.com
Back in a Mississippi Minute: STARZ Renews ‘P-Valley’ for Season 3
STARZ has ordered 10 episodes of its hugely successful and critically acclaimed drama series P-Valley for a third season. The series is created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. The domestic average for P-Valley‘s second season is currently close to 10.3 million viewers across linear, VOD, and...
Your Halloween Costume Is Sexy + Last Thing You Googled – IN, KY and IL Residents Share Hilarious Answers
When we were kids, we dressed up as our favorite cartoon, TV, or movie character. Maybe, even something we wanted to be when we grew up. As adults, the options are endless. It's a little ridiculous though, that every costume for women, and sometimes men, has to be sexy. So, we thought we would have a little fun and exaggerate the humor of how even Elmo is sexed up for Halloween.
Hein’s Picks: Can HBO Catch Lightning in a Bottle Again With The White Lotus Season 2?
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
House of the Dragon Finale: Get First Look at Explosive Episode 10 Trailer
Put your dragon eggs in the warmer and get ready: House of the Dragon‘s Season 1 finale is almost here. Following the fantasy drama’s airing Sunday evening, HBO released a preview for next week’s season-ending Episode 10. The spot gives a hint at how the aftermath of Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne will unfold, particularly after Rhaenys and Meleys crashed the party in stunning and violent fashion at the end of Episode 9. (Read a full recap then check out our deeper dive into that huge moment in the dragon pit.) The finale will bring Rhaenyra — aka the person King...
‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 to Add Character Fans Might Remember From ‘The Lord of the Rings’
'The Rings of Power' Season 2 won't be here for a while, but the new episodes will introduce a character who appears briefly in the 'Lord of the Rings' movies.
