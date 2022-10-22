Read full article on original website
Related
Coles County under burn ban
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County is currently under a burn ban. The Seven Hickory-Morgan Fire Protection District shared the news on Facebook saying it will be in place until there is a good amount of rain.
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield
ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
WAND TV
Efforts underway to save iconic downtown theatre
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A group in Effingham is working to save and restore the iconic Heart Theatre. As of Summer 2022, The Heart was purchased by former Effingham native Amy Van Bergen. Van Bergen, who resides in Florida now, told WAND News she come back to the city and saw the theatre sitting empty. She asked around and found out it was for sale.
Decatur Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr. Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews […]
agupdate.com
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
wmay.com
Proposed Study Would Examine Cost-Effectiveness Of CWLP Coal Use
Springfield aldermen will discuss spending $49,000 on a study of the coal market, as City Water Light and Power considers what role coal will play in the utility’s future. The study would examine costs under CWLP’s current contract with Viper Mine and comparable costs from other coal suppliers, as well as coal price trends through 2027.
WAND TV
How to stay safe while trick-or-treating
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - As Halloween approaches us, doctors want to remind parents how to keep their children and everyone around them safe. Doctor Brent Reifsteck is the Medical Director of Children's Service Line at Carle Hospital in Champaign. He recommends that parents coach their children on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating.
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
recordpatriot.com
From fire risk to strong winds to drenching rain, a turbulent weather stretch ahead
A heightened risk of outdoor fires will be followed by strong winds and then drenching rains for the weekend and into the start of the week, according to weather forecasters. Low moisture and strong winds are combining Saturday for an increased fire risk for the Jacksonville area. Sustained southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected to gust around 30 mph in Morgan, Cass, Scott, Schuyler, Menard and Sangamon counties through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
WAND TV
Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy
Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
newschannel20.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
Cat missing from Curtis Orchard, visitors asked for help
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Orchard is asking for the public’s assistance in helping them find a cat that went missing on Monday. Orchard officials said Baby Boo, one of their foster kittens, disappeared between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. They said she is five months old and mostly white with unique markings or […]
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
Urbana family in need of help after losing everything
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time. “I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: South Wheatland Township vote will decide fate of proposed winery
ELWIN — Prohibition on the sale of alcohol is alive and well outside the cities and towns of Macon County. Paul Butler wants the citizens of the South Wheatland Township to bring that to an end after the upcoming election. To assure his preferred outcome, Butler wants to make sure voters understand what they are voting for.
Urbana Fire responds to apartment fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana firefighters responded to a fire on Oakland Avenue Saturday midnight. The crew arrived on the scene at around 4 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment. Firefighters evacuated around 15 neighbors and put out the fire with an aggressive interior attack. Shayrea Netter, a neighbor, […]
Comments / 0