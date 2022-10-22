A heightened risk of outdoor fires will be followed by strong winds and then drenching rains for the weekend and into the start of the week, according to weather forecasters. Low moisture and strong winds are combining Saturday for an increased fire risk for the Jacksonville area. Sustained southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected to gust around 30 mph in Morgan, Cass, Scott, Schuyler, Menard and Sangamon counties through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO