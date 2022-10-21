Read full article on original website
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Local retailer to invest $4M in opening its biggest Ashley Furniture store yet
SALISBURY, N.C. — Broad River Retail will invest more than $4 million to open an Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Salisbury. Construction on that 45,000-square-foot location is underway. It will be a two-in-one concept, housing a 36,000-square-foot Ashley store along with a 7,000-square-foot Ashley Outlet location. Another 2,000 square feet will be used for warehousing.
Electronic aircraft company considering Greensboro, could bring over 400 jobs to the area
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An unnamed electric aircraft company has plans to consider Greensboro for its manufacturing facility, known as “Project Galvanic”. The project was considered by the Colorado Economic Development Commission last Thursday. The company said it is considering sites in Greensboro; Lansing, Michigan; and Madison, Wisconsin.
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
Greensboro traveling nurse calls on News 2 after cell phone provider restricts calling
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amy Bondatti remembers the day well. Her car overheated and she was stranded on the side of the road. Bondatti had her phone with her, but it wasn’t working properly. “I could receive calls and texts, but I could not call or text,” Bondatti said....
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule
Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Interested in Opening in Danville
Texas Roadhouse rolls could be coming to Danville in the future. Social media chatter exploded on Friday when a photo shared by Kirk Whitt revealed that Texas Roadhouse is looking for a Managing Partner/General Manager for a Danville location. The post was shared over 700 times as residents of Danville...
'Rogue nurse' charged with murder for giving deadly doses of insulin to Wake Forest Baptist patients
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for 47-year-old Johnathan Hayes Tuesday....
Why North Carolinians may want to hold off on completing the student loan forgiveness application
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may already have filled out your paperwork for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. We know that there are lawsuits and court rulings that confuse us – if the Supreme Court one day said the program could go forward, how could another court stop it? – but you may […]
Guilford County school board chair, vice chair call for investigation into Take Back Our Schools
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The chair and vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Education have accused a local nonprofit of conducting illegal political activity within the county. On Friday, Guilford County Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes and Vice Chair Winston McGregor sent a letter to several state and county officials calling […]
2 suffer burns in Greensboro house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are suffering from burn-related injuries due to a house fire on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. Firefighters came to the 4000 block of Donegal Drive after getting a report of a structure fire. Two adults were injured in the fire and are suffering from burns. The severity […]
WXII 12
Davidson County General Election Results 2022
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Results for Davidson County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
virginiamercury.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
Elementary school dismissed early after pulled fire alarm in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point fire crews responded to Jordan Street Global Studies after a fire alarm was pulled due to smoke, according to GCS officials. School officials said the fire is under control and no one was injured during the incident. Students evacuated the building as smoke...
WBTV
Special meeting called in Town of Spencer for Wednesday night
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A special meeting has been called for the Spencer Board of Alderman for Wednesday night. Consider a Budget Amendment for the purchase of a Fire Truck with equipment. Consider authorizing the Town Manager to execute a contract with Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the purchase of a...
247Sports
#GHOE Schedule of Alumni events for the North Carolina A&T Aggies homecoming week
North Carolina A&T State University celebrates its homecoming this week and it is sure to be wonderful event and wonderful event. This is that time of the year when the Aggies break out the fly gear, start frying fish and warming up the grill. Below is a list of events...
