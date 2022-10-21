ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Eater

Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina

Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule

Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
GREENSBORO, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Interested in Opening in Danville

Texas Roadhouse rolls could be coming to Danville in the future. Social media chatter exploded on Friday when a photo shared by Kirk Whitt revealed that Texas Roadhouse is looking for a Managing Partner/General Manager for a Danville location. The post was shared over 700 times as residents of Danville...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

2 suffer burns in Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are suffering from burn-related injuries due to a house fire on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. Firefighters came to the 4000 block of Donegal Drive after getting a report of a structure fire. Two adults were injured in the fire and are suffering from burns. The severity […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Davidson County General Election Results 2022

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Results for Davidson County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
virginiamercury.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTV

Special meeting called in Town of Spencer for Wednesday night

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A special meeting has been called for the Spencer Board of Alderman for Wednesday night. Consider a Budget Amendment for the purchase of a Fire Truck with equipment. Consider authorizing the Town Manager to execute a contract with Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the purchase of a...
SPENCER, NC

