ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Bringing CM Punk Back
CM Punk hasn’t competed in a wrestling match since capturing the AEW World Championship at All Out in September. However, he has continued to dominate the talk in the sport ever since. He and The Elite got into a post-show altercation, and that incident’s effects are still being felt.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She met a huge star recently as well. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
ringsidenews.com
Tay Melo Turns Heads In Risqué Photo Drop That Was Previously Deleted
Tay Melo has worked hard to become one of the mainstays of AEW’s women’s division. It was not an easy road for her, as her time in WWE almost ruined her passion for professional wrestling. She turned up the heat once again as well. After debuting in AEW,...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan ‘Feels Alive’ After Showing Off Her Dark Side
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Pulled ‘Triple Duty’ During WWE SmackDown Last Week
Jason Jordan’s WWE career might be one of the saddest tales in wrestling. The business was pushing him as a potential star, but a neck injury ended it all in the midst of his WrestleMania storyline with his “father” Kurt Angle. Jason Jordan is now a producer for the company, and he recently pulled ‘triple duty’ during SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE NXT Didn’t Give Bron Breakker The Steiner Name
Bron Breakker has been on a roll after his debut in NXT 2.0 back in September last year. He has been booked very well as the NXT Champion as well. Obviously, he is just getting started. The current NXT Champion has defeated everyone on his path and continues to be...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Not Amused By Fans Hilariously Photoshopping Him With Max Caster
MJF has been considered one of the defining heels of the current generation of pro wrestlers and it is not difficult to understand why. MJF became a huge star in AEW in a short time and has far exceeded expectations. The Salt of the Earth is devoted to his craft...
ringsidenews.com
Former Bullet Club Member Battle Slated For WWE RAW
Gallows and Anderson had a tremendous run in NJPW as well, where they won the IWGP Tag Team Championships. After making their way to WWE, both of them had trouble with their booking, which led to a little hiatus after their release. After their release back in 2020, the duo...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reflects On WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Owen Hart during an Inside the Ropes live event. Angle worked with Hart in a dark match days before Owen tragically passed away. It was a non-televised match prior to a TV taping on May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Pulled Plug On ‘Rusev Day’ Because He Wanted To See Him As A Villain
Miro who was known as Rusev during his WWE tenure have a pretty memorable run with the promotion. During his tenure, he destroyed multiple opponents. One of his gimmicks which really got over with the fans was the Rusev Day gimmick. Sadly, the gimmick was killed out of nowhere. During...
PWMania
New Character Direction for Liv Morgan Continues on WWE SmackDown
This week on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan showcased a different side of herself. Morgan and Sonya Deville’s match ended in a double count-outout after Morgan snapped and attacked Deville at ringside. Morgan set up a bunch of chairs in the ring after the ref called the match and suplexed Deville onto them.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Blasts CM Punk’s ‘Inexcusable’ Behavior During AEW All Out
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
