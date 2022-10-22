ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card. Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tjrwrestling.net

Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan ‘Feels Alive’ After Showing Off Her Dark Side

Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
Yardbarker

New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown

In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
Yardbarker

Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel

Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
ringsidenews.com

Tay Melo Turns Heads In Risqué Photo Drop That Was Previously Deleted

Tay Melo has worked hard to become one of the mainstays of AEW’s women’s division. It was not an easy road for her, as her time in WWE almost ruined her passion for professional wrestling. She turned up the heat once again as well. After debuting in AEW,...
ringsidenews.com

Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Miyu Yamashita

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She met a huge star recently as well. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing...
ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels Says ‘Everyone Is Healthy’ After WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

The third annual Halloween Havoc premium live event is finally in the books. The show emanated from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and featured multiple gimmick matches. NXT head booker Shawn Michaels revealed during the post-Halloween Havoc press conference that the talent that worked the show tonight is doing...
ORLANDO, FL
ringsidenews.com

WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 21, 2022

Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
tjrwrestling.net

Two Wrestlers WWE Is Considering For Bray Wyatt Stable

We have more insight on who could potentially be in Bray Wyatt’s upcoming stable. With Bray Wyatt’s return is going to come along with a new faction in WWE, and the rumor mill has been swirling about who could possibly be featured in the group. On his Wrestling...
nodq.com

Full match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins from WWE Wrestlemania 38

Xaher Badra I'm talking about the Kane imposter on these pages. He's upset Jericho and punk got bigger pushes than Kane. Chris Jericho likes viral tweet that criticizes CM Punk's behavior in AEW - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · October 23, 2022. Jeremy Stevens Damn, I thought Sammy...
ringsidenews.com

Impact Wrestling Stable Adds Former AEW & WWE Stars To Their Ranks

Impact Wrestling is taping another set of television episodes. That being said, it’s very hard to keep spoilers from leaking. This should serve as your official spoiler warning. PW Insider reports that Violence By Design added two new members to their stable. Those new members are Alan Angels, formerly...
ringsidenews.com

Indie Wrestling Company Faces Backlash Over Racist Promo

The world of professional wrestling has gone through a variety of changes over the past several years now. A lot of storylines that would have been accepted in the past, simply have no place nowadays. This is especially true when it comes to outright racist storylines and promos. However, an...
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Had Strange Idea To Get Nia Jax Over As A Babyface

Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. The controversial star was not seen on WWE television...
ringsidenews.com

MJF Not Amused By Fans Hilariously Photoshopping Him With Max Caster

MJF has been considered one of the defining heels of the current generation of pro wrestlers and it is not difficult to understand why. MJF became a huge star in AEW in a short time and has far exceeded expectations. The Salt of the Earth is devoted to his craft...
ringsidenews.com

Saraya Jokes About How Long People Have Mispronounced Her Name

Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She parted ways with WWE in July and made her AEW debut a couple of weeks ago. Saraya also wants her fans to know the proper pronunciation of her name. Saraya took to Twitter on Sunday and made a...
ringsidenews.com

Wes Lee Shares Emotional Moment With Shawn Michaels After Title Win At Halloween Havoc

Wes Lee finally overcame the odds when he defeated four other men for the vacant North American Championship during NXT Halloween Havoc tonight. The newly-crowned champion shared an emotional moment with Shawn Michaels backstage. Wes Lee won the fatal five-way ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship after...
ringsidenews.com

Goldberg Says Roman Reigns Looks Like A Girl When He Spears Opponents

Roman Reigns is the Tribal Chief, but his move-set is not full of original entries. One of his devastating finishers, the spear, has been used by a few Superstars over the years. Goldberg knows how to lay in a spear, and he had something to say about Reigns’ version.
ewrestlingnews.com

Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona

WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.

