PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card. Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan ‘Feels Alive’ After Showing Off Her Dark Side
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
ringsidenews.com
Tay Melo Turns Heads In Risqué Photo Drop That Was Previously Deleted
Tay Melo has worked hard to become one of the mainstays of AEW’s women’s division. It was not an easy road for her, as her time in WWE almost ruined her passion for professional wrestling. She turned up the heat once again as well. After debuting in AEW,...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She met a huge star recently as well. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Says ‘Everyone Is Healthy’ After WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The third annual Halloween Havoc premium live event is finally in the books. The show emanated from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and featured multiple gimmick matches. NXT head booker Shawn Michaels revealed during the post-Halloween Havoc press conference that the talent that worked the show tonight is doing...
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 21, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
tjrwrestling.net
Two Wrestlers WWE Is Considering For Bray Wyatt Stable
We have more insight on who could potentially be in Bray Wyatt’s upcoming stable. With Bray Wyatt’s return is going to come along with a new faction in WWE, and the rumor mill has been swirling about who could possibly be featured in the group. On his Wrestling...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Pulled Plug On ‘Rusev Day’ Because He Wanted To See Him As A Villain
Miro who was known as Rusev during his WWE tenure have a pretty memorable run with the promotion. During his tenure, he destroyed multiple opponents. One of his gimmicks which really got over with the fans was the Rusev Day gimmick. Sadly, the gimmick was killed out of nowhere. During...
nodq.com
Full match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins from WWE Wrestlemania 38
ringsidenews.com
Impact Wrestling Stable Adds Former AEW & WWE Stars To Their Ranks
Impact Wrestling is taping another set of television episodes. That being said, it’s very hard to keep spoilers from leaking. This should serve as your official spoiler warning. PW Insider reports that Violence By Design added two new members to their stable. Those new members are Alan Angels, formerly...
ringsidenews.com
Indie Wrestling Company Faces Backlash Over Racist Promo
The world of professional wrestling has gone through a variety of changes over the past several years now. A lot of storylines that would have been accepted in the past, simply have no place nowadays. This is especially true when it comes to outright racist storylines and promos. However, an...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Had Strange Idea To Get Nia Jax Over As A Babyface
Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. The controversial star was not seen on WWE television...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Not Amused By Fans Hilariously Photoshopping Him With Max Caster
MJF has been considered one of the defining heels of the current generation of pro wrestlers and it is not difficult to understand why. MJF became a huge star in AEW in a short time and has far exceeded expectations. The Salt of the Earth is devoted to his craft...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Jokes About How Long People Have Mispronounced Her Name
Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She parted ways with WWE in July and made her AEW debut a couple of weeks ago. Saraya also wants her fans to know the proper pronunciation of her name. Saraya took to Twitter on Sunday and made a...
ringsidenews.com
Wes Lee Shares Emotional Moment With Shawn Michaels After Title Win At Halloween Havoc
Wes Lee finally overcame the odds when he defeated four other men for the vacant North American Championship during NXT Halloween Havoc tonight. The newly-crowned champion shared an emotional moment with Shawn Michaels backstage. Wes Lee won the fatal five-way ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship after...
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Says Roman Reigns Looks Like A Girl When He Spears Opponents
Roman Reigns is the Tribal Chief, but his move-set is not full of original entries. One of his devastating finishers, the spear, has been used by a few Superstars over the years. Goldberg knows how to lay in a spear, and he had something to say about Reigns’ version.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
