Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan ‘Feels Alive’ After Showing Off Her Dark Side
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She met a huge star recently as well. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Bringing CM Punk Back
CM Punk hasn’t competed in a wrestling match since capturing the AEW World Championship at All Out in September. However, he has continued to dominate the talk in the sport ever since. He and The Elite got into a post-show altercation, and that incident’s effects are still being felt.
ringsidenews.com
Impact Wrestling Stable Adds Former AEW & WWE Stars To Their Ranks
Impact Wrestling is taping another set of television episodes. That being said, it’s very hard to keep spoilers from leaking. This should serve as your official spoiler warning. PW Insider reports that Violence By Design added two new members to their stable. Those new members are Alan Angels, formerly...
ringsidenews.com
Wes Lee Shares Emotional Moment With Shawn Michaels After Title Win At Halloween Havoc
Wes Lee finally overcame the odds when he defeated four other men for the vacant North American Championship during NXT Halloween Havoc tonight. The newly-crowned champion shared an emotional moment with Shawn Michaels backstage. Wes Lee won the fatal five-way ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship after...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Faces Natalya In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown This Week
Ronda Rousey trolled fans into thinking that she was going to defend her title this week on SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet did wrestle a familiar foe after the show went off the air. Ronda Rousey squared off against Natalya in a dark match after WWE SmackDown tonight....
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Trains At Lucha Libre Barcelona
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. Sasha Banks is currently in Barcelona. The WWE superstar was joined at the Fira de Barcelona Conference Center by his close buddy De Ella Samuray del Sol, better known as Kalisto in the WWE, who was representing Kanndela CBD at the World CBD Awards event.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Says WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event ‘Exceeded’ Expectations
Bron Breakker successfully defended his NXT Championship against two very formidable opponents in Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh during the main event of Halloween Havoc. The match received tons of praise from Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid talked about multiple things, including the triple threat main event during the post-Halloween...
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Won’t Make Cinematic Matches A Regular Thing
WWE has been taping cinematic matches for quite some time now, something that was very useful during the pandemic. The company brought back the concept for NXT Halloween Havoc tonight, but Shawn Michaels says that won’t be a recurring thing for the white and gold brand in the future.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Is Still In Touch With Shane McMahon
Shane McMahon returned to WWE television after a long hiatus during this year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about. Shane McMahon had a substantial amount of heat on himself for taking over the men’s...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Jokes About How Long People Have Mispronounced Her Name
Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She parted ways with WWE in July and made her AEW debut a couple of weeks ago. Saraya also wants her fans to know the proper pronunciation of her name. Saraya took to Twitter on Sunday and made a...
ringsidenews.com
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley’s return to WWE came as part of a greater announce team shift. Jimmy Smith was taken off the air, and he departed from the company. Needless to say, this is a big change for the WWE Universe. This big pick-up of Kelley was almost Tony Khan’s.
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE NXT Didn’t Give Bron Breakker The Steiner Name
Bron Breakker has been on a roll after his debut in NXT 2.0 back in September last year. He has been booked very well as the NXT Champion as well. Obviously, he is just getting started. The current NXT Champion has defeated everyone on his path and continues to be...
ringsidenews.com
Carmelo Hayes Teases Main Roster Call-Up After NXT Halloween Havoc
Carmelo Hayes’ NXT journey may have come to an end after Halloween Havoc tonight. The A-Champ failed to recapture the NXT North American Championship at the premium live event inside the Performance Center. Carmelo Hayes took on four other opponents in a ladder match to determine the new NXT...
ringsidenews.com
Kofi Kingston Says Trios Titles Are Possible In WWE
The New Day remains one of the best tag teams in pro wrestling history. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E rose to superstardom in the company thanks to them being part of The New Day and they have certainly made their mark in tag team history as well. This...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Live Coverage (10/24) - Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley, Finn Balor Vs. Karl Anderson And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 24, 2022, coming to you live from Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center!. "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be taking on Damage CTRL leader, Bayley in a non-title bout. The two have been involved in a bitter feud with one another since Bayley returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam in August. This led to a trios match at the Clash at the Castle premium live event, during which Damage CTRL were able to conquer Belair and her teammates, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Bayley later challenged Belair to a ladder match at Extreme Rules, but ultimately ended up falling short. "The Role Model" made it abundantly clear last week that she wasn't yet done with Belair. Which woman will come out on top when they go head to head once again?
Comments / 0