ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNB Cincy 100.3

Toni Braxton Covers Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” And The Internet Is In A Frenzy

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hECSW_0iiVI3nu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdE8r_0iiVI3nu00

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


The Internet was sent into a frenzy today when the legendary Toni Braxton took to social media to share a video of her covering Beyoncé’s hit song, “Cuff It”, from her latest Rennaisance album.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary singer was shown recording herself in a selfie style mirror video where she gave Bey’s single a whole new tune with her sultry voice. The beauty donned a black hoodie and matching back baseball cap where she sang in the mirror as she brushed her long, black locs.

“Getting dressed and ready for the weekend… tryin’ to cuff it up @beyonce” Ms Braxton captioned the short Instagram video which she shared with her millions of followers. Check it out below.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton)

“You betta’ sing baby! Look at God ” Toni’s proud mama Miss Evelyn commented underneath the video while another wrote, “Collaboration we didn’t know we needed!!!!!!!” and another commented with, “Can we get a remix please ”

Now we know that Bey’s version of “Cuff It” is always our favorite, we can’t help but to be obsessed with Toni’s version and wouldn’t mind seeing these two divas on a track together. Wouldn’t you agree?

DON’T MISS…

Toni Braxton Speaks Out On Passing Of Sister, Traci: ‘We Will Miss Her Dearly’

Toni Braxton Launches Body Care Brand “Nude Sugar” For Women of Color

10 Times Toni Braxton Oozed Sex Appeal On The Red Carpet

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
Hypebae

Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala

Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
hypebeast.com

NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Bid More Than $80K on Diamond Earrings

Blue Ivy inherited her parents's taste for the finer things in life. This past Saturday, the 10-year-old Grammy winner accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to the Wearable Art Gala, where luxury art was auctioned off to different stars and supporters. During one memorable moment in the evening, a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How Is a George Clooney and Julia Roberts Romantic Comedy So Bad?

Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
Variety

Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony and More Added to 2022 Latin Grammys Performers Lineup

The Latin Recording Academy has announced additional performers for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards, including current nominees and past winners Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam and Sin Bandera. Aguilar is nominated for best ranchero/mariachi album for “Mexicana Enamorada” and best regional song for “Ahí Donde Me Ven.” Anthony is up for a total of four awards including record of the year and album of the year (“Pa’lla Voy”); previous Latin Grammy winners Banda Los Recoditos are up for best banda album (“Me Siento A Todo Dar”). León is nominated for the first time...
Rolling Stone

Wayne Brady to Host 2022 American Music Awards: ‘I’m Ecstatic and Honored’

Wayne Brady will be in charge of making sure this year’s American Music Awards run smoothly. On Monday, ABC announced that the Let’s Make a Deal star will host the 2022 AMAs next month. “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!” Brady said in a press release. “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all… The funny, the music, and the moves!” The Emmy-winning host follows Cardi B, who led the ceremony last year. Taraji P. Henson...
thehypemagazine.com

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka Drop Brand New Ballad ‘Obsession’

As they prepare the world for the release of their upcoming collaborative project, GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger and super producer Hitmaka hit us with the lead single, “Obsession” via YFS (Your Favorite Song)/ EMPIRE. The forthcoming project is entitled 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2 the follow-up to their 2021 1-800-Hit-Eazy which featured hit singles, “Hit Eazy” & “Only You.” Since its release, the project has earned more than 80 Million streams and multiple rave reviews.
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy