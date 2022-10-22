Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan ‘Feels Alive’ After Showing Off Her Dark Side
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Absolutely Loving Liv Morgan Going Full Harley Quinn on SmackDown
WWE's Liv Morgan has been undergoing a dark transformation since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, and that transformation continued during tonight's SmackDown. Tonight Morgan would face Sonya Deville, but as the two battled, Morgan would become more and more unhinged, and adding to this was a Harley Quinn-inspired look that many fans took notice of. At one point she would yell at Deville to punch her, and when she obliged, Morgan would shift into overdrive, delivering a beatdown to Deville that ended when she slammed her from the top rope onto a host of chairs. Morgan would then display even more unhinged reactions and mannerisms, and fans are loving this new edgier Harley Quinn-style Liv Morgan.
ComicBook
WWE's Bron Breakker Defeats the Odds to Retain NXT Title at Halloween Havoc
It was finally time for the main event at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which would be a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. After the KO Show segment during this week's NXT, it was clear that Breakker and Dragunov had it out for McDonagh, and they frequently looked to combine forces and make him pay. McDonagh would get payback though, as he cost Dragunov the match at one point by catching the referee's hand before the three count. That led to Breakker hitting the spear on Dragunov and retaining his NXT Championship, and despite the tease of a possible Austin Theory Money in the Bank cash-in, he was nowhere to be found.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
ringsidenews.com
Tay Melo Turns Heads In Risqué Photo Drop That Was Previously Deleted
Tay Melo has worked hard to become one of the mainstays of AEW’s women’s division. It was not an easy road for her, as her time in WWE almost ruined her passion for professional wrestling. She turned up the heat once again as well. After debuting in AEW,...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
wrestlingworld.co
WWE SmackDown Results, Oct 21: Uncle Howdy Introduces Himself, Uso Attacks Logan Paul, Women’s Tag Titles Defended
Following their brawl last week on SmackDown, this week’s show kicked off with Sheamus and Solo Sikoa looking to settle their differences one-on-one. Sikoa targetted Sheamus’ injured arm throughout the match and The Bloodline was able to neutralize The Brawling Brutes before Sikoa picked up the win following The Spinning Solo.
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Teases New Character
During the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event on Saturday night WWE aired a vignette which showed former RETRIBUTION member T-Bar burning his mask, which seemingly teased that he could be going back to using the Dominik Dijakovic name. T-Bar also removed all of his posts from Instagram and posted the following tweet:
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Defeats Former Friend Cora Jade at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Two former friends collided at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match, with Roxanne Perez getting the win over Cora Jade. As expected from its title, a variety of weapons were used, but eventually Perez hit Pop Rocks on a pile of chairs to win the match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Locker Room Wants CM Punk To Make Amends Before Return
CM Punk returned to pro wrestling during AEW Rampage: The First Dance last year. Since then Punk had solid matches and feuds with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. He even won the AEW World Title twice, but things simply haven’t been going well for him for quite some time now.
Bray Wyatt as SmackDown’s top face makes all the sense in the world
Bray Wyatt is good at being bad. But fans want to cheer him right now, and WWE appears ready to lean into that on SmackDown. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported today that “WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand,” which is an acknowledgement that fans are going to give him good guy reactions after the excitement around his return. Johnson says Drew McIntyre is listed as the No. 2 face for SmackDown. Wyatt had been a heel for the large majority of his previous WWE run, both as the leader of the Wyatt Family and...
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Is Still In Touch With Shane McMahon
Shane McMahon returned to WWE television after a long hiatus during this year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about. Shane McMahon had a substantial amount of heat on himself for taking over the men’s...
ringsidenews.com
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley’s return to WWE came as part of a greater announce team shift. Jimmy Smith was taken off the air, and he departed from the company. Needless to say, this is a big change for the WWE Universe. This big pick-up of Kelley was almost Tony Khan’s.
Comments / 0