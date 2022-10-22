ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Austin Hill Country def. Waco Vanguard, forfeit

Crane def. Tornillo, forfeit

Dallas Lutheran def. Dallas Lakehill, forfeit

Gorman 54, Baird 8

Houston St. Thomas def. Houston The Village, forfeit

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 69, High Island 6

Lamesa Klondike def. Welch Dawson, forfeit

Lazbuddie 46, Cotton Center 36

North Texas (NTX) 52, Ranger 6

Richland Springs def. Brookesmith, forfeit

Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22

San Antonio YMLA 27, Carrizo Springs 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL Texas High 23 […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Bobcats Drop in Standings; Lake View Needs Help for Playoff Berth

SAN ANGELO- Week 9 of Texas High School Football is in the books and the playoffs inch closer so here is the current playoff picture for team in the Concho Valley and the surrounding area. Here are the current standings for the Central Bobcats and the Lake View Chiefs. Little Southwest Conference Starting things off with the big schools and the Little Southwest Conference. The Central Bobcats lost to the Midland Legacy Rebels 56-29. Frenship lost to the Permian Panthers in crazy fashion 42-41 and Midland beat the Odessa Bronchos 41-31. There are not undefeated team in this district and…
TEXAS STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Texas high school football: Dave Campbell's Texas Football state rankings

CLASS 6A 1. Galena Park North Shore (8-0), 1; 2. Austin Westlake (8-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (7-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (8-0), 4; 5. Katy (8-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (8-0), 6; 7. Humble Atascocita (7-1), 7; 8. Cibolo Steele (8-0), 8; 9. DeSoto (7-1), 11; 10. Spring Westfield (7-1), 12; 11. Prosper (7-1), 16; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0), 13; 13. Dripping Springs (7-1), 17; 14. Allen (6-2), 9; 15. Arlington Martin (7-1), 10; 16. Dallas...
TEXAS STATE
