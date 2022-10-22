Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Austin Hill Country def. Waco Vanguard, forfeit
Crane def. Tornillo, forfeit
Dallas Lutheran def. Dallas Lakehill, forfeit
Gorman 54, Baird 8
Houston St. Thomas def. Houston The Village, forfeit
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 69, High Island 6
Lamesa Klondike def. Welch Dawson, forfeit
Lazbuddie 46, Cotton Center 36
North Texas (NTX) 52, Ranger 6
Richland Springs def. Brookesmith, forfeit
Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22
San Antonio YMLA 27, Carrizo Springs 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
