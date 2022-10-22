Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey Goes After A Fan At WWE Live Event
She’s not happy. There are certain wrestlers who are better as villains that heroes and the key is figuring that out. Finding the right balance and standing for a wrestler is one of the most complicated yet also important things that a promotion can do. Now WWE has managed to get it right with one of its top stars, which was on display after a match over the weekend.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Match Takes Place After SmackDown
That’s how you wrap it up. A lot of different things take place at any given WWE television taping. You can get some huge matches and special appearances, but there are some people who just are not going to be able to make the broadcast. Most of the time WWE will add in something else after the show to sweeten the pot a bit and this week was no exception either.
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
WWE Announces Sheamus Suffered A 'Non-Displaced Fracture' On 10/21 WWE SmackDown
According to WWE, Sheamus is banged up in the aftermath of the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. On Friday night, Sheamus faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Their respective stables, the Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline, have been engaged in a budding rivalry since Sheamus and Sikoa battled in a Fatal 4-Way match last week. During that bout, Ridge Holland and Butch brawled with the Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso).
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Possibly Reverting To Previous Character
Welcome back? There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last few months, including several wrestlers changing gimmicks or characters. Some of them have become new versions while others have reverted more towards what they have done in the past. That might be the case with another star and it is something that fans have been wanting for a long time now.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have five matches confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card below:. WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns vs. Logan...
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Star Injured, Pulled From Scheduled Rampage Match
Another one on the list. You never want to see an injury in wrestling and unfortunately there is no way to guarantee complete safety in the ring. At some point, almost every wrestler is going to get injured at some point in their career and a change is going to have to be made. That is the case again as another AEW wrestler has been injured and had to be replaced in an announced match.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: X Division Tournament Matches Set For Before the Impact, Last Night’s Taping Sold Out, Date Set For No Surrender
– PWInsider reports that some of the X-Division title tournament matches are set to air on BTI – Before the Impact, instead of the proper AXS TV show. This is happening to give the matches time and convince audiences to check out the weekly Youtube series. This Thursday’s episode will feature Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid.
slamwrestling.net
Elimination Chamber heading to Montreal
The last stop Premium Live Event on the road to WrestleMania in Los Angeles will be in Montreal. Elimination Chamber will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre, a day after Smackdown in the same arena. Tickets go on sale on November 18. A Christmas-break show scheduled for December 29 at the smaller Place Bell de Laval was cancelled.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: WWE Possibly Reveals Bray Wyatt’s Newest Associate
We might have a glimpse. There are all kinds of things that need to come together to make a wrestling story work in the right way and one of the most important is finding the right people. Putting someone in the wrong spot can mess up quite a bit, especially if the first impression is wrong. Earlier this week, we might have gotten a look at the newest member of a big storyline.
wrestlingworld.co
Impact Taping Spoilers: Violent By Design Adds Two New Members
Impact Wrestling had a TV taping this Friday, and, according to reports, the faction Violent By Design added two new members, including a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion. According to PWInsider, Alan Angels and Big Kon joined the Eric Young-led faction Violent By Design during the tapings. Angels is...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – October 21, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. for this week’s installment of AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is Orange Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. Preston Vance for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Hook vs. Ari Daivari for the FTW Championship, The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Athletes for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale.
PWMania
WWE Day 1 No Longer Advertised by Arena, Replaced With Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has canceled their Day 1 premium live event. The show was supposed to take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The venue is now advertising a live event that will take place a few days before Day 1. The arena is now advertising a live event on December 27th.
PWMania
AEW Pays Tribute to Brian Muster Following the Conclusion of Rampage
To close out Friday night’s Rampage, AEW paid tribute to the late Brian Muster. The show concluded this week with a statement paying tribute to the video engineer, who died on Wednesday. You can watch the video below. After the show, Jon Moxley and Tony Khan paid tribute to...
