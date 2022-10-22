Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou football's next home game vs. Kentucky gets 11 a.m. kickoff
COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's an early kickoff for Mizzou next week when Kentucky visits Memorial Stadium on Nov. 5. The Tigers and Wildcats will play at 11 a.m. on SEC Network, the league announced Monday. It will be MU's fifth 11 a.m. game this season and second at home. Kentucky...
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou football's Luther Burden III named SEC co-freshman of the week
COLUMBIA, Mo. - After scoring Missouri's only two touchdowns in Saturday's win over Vanderbilt, wide receiver Luther Burden was named the Southeastern Conference's co-freshman of the week on Monday. Burden, a rookie from St. Louis and East St. Louis High, caught four passes for a career-high 66 yards, including a...
thecutoffnews.com
Rock Bridge quarterback Kaiser on Missouri visit
Among the crowd of recruits watching on as Missouri took the field Saturday was Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser. The junior has yet to receive a rating by 247 Sports and Rivals but is already drawing attention in his first season as a starter. The conversations have been limited with...
thecutoffnews.com
Burden, MU defense edge Vanderbilt for first SEC win
After weeks of minimal targets and injuries limiting second-half play, Luther Burden III broke out in his best Southeastern Conference contest of his freshman season. His two touchdowns carried the Tigers to a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt for Missouri’s first conference win of the season. Burden helped set the...
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ win over Vanderbilt
COLUMBIA, Mo. — They’re not going to earn any style points, but the Missouri Tigers earned their first SEC victory on Saturday, holding on for dear life to survive Vanderbilt’s late charge 17-14. Mizzou is 3-4 and 1-3 in the SEC heading into next Saturday’s visit to South Carolina. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) are on a roll with four straight wins, including their first in nine tries against Texas A&M, a 30-24 win Saturday night.
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt football video highlights, live updates, score
The Missouri and Vanderbilt football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 22. Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 17-14. Vanderbilt went to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in the SEC. Missouri improved to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Check out the top plays from the game. Mizzou's Darius...
thecutoffnews.com
Nathaniel Peat: 3 things to know about the Mizzou football running back, Stanford transfer
Nathaniel Peat was a high school teammate with Martez Manuel at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri. After high school, Peat went to Stanford, where he played for three seasons. Manuel stayed in Columbia and played defensive back for Mizzou. When Peat decided to enter the transfer portal after...
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou pregame update: Freshman QB Sam Horn expected to make debut
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri freshman quarterback Sam Horn is expected to make his college debut Saturday against Vanderbilt with two to three possessions, a source told the Post-Dispatch before kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Brady Cook is expected to start, as he has for every game this season. The Tigers and...
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: South Panola blitzes past Jaguars
Photo: Players gather for the postgame handshake after South Panola’s 35-0 victory at DeSoto Central Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The South Panola football Tigers dominated the DeSoto Central Jaguars 35-0 Friday night at DeSoto Central, a game the Tigers had control of from the very start. DeSoto Central dropped...
hottytoddy.com
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives
Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi
A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. FOX13 has the latest on the case that involved police from Hernando and Senatobia. The pursuit was started by the...
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Could See Severe Storms Tuesday Morning Ahead of Incoming Cold Front
Don’t forget the umbrella Tuesday as you head out to work or school as an incoming cold front could bring some severe weather to Lafayette County in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the highest risk for severe storms in Oxford is from 8 a.m. to noon.
Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
wcbi.com
Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
