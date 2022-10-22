ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou football's next home game vs. Kentucky gets 11 a.m. kickoff

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's an early kickoff for Mizzou next week when Kentucky visits Memorial Stadium on Nov. 5. The Tigers and Wildcats will play at 11 a.m. on SEC Network, the league announced Monday. It will be MU's fifth 11 a.m. game this season and second at home. Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou football's Luther Burden III named SEC co-freshman of the week

COLUMBIA, Mo. - After scoring Missouri's only two touchdowns in Saturday's win over Vanderbilt, wide receiver Luther Burden was named the Southeastern Conference's co-freshman of the week on Monday. Burden, a rookie from St. Louis and East St. Louis High, caught four passes for a career-high 66 yards, including a...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Rock Bridge quarterback Kaiser on Missouri visit

Among the crowd of recruits watching on as Missouri took the field Saturday was Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser. The junior has yet to receive a rating by 247 Sports and Rivals but is already drawing attention in his first season as a starter. The conversations have been limited with...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Burden, MU defense edge Vanderbilt for first SEC win

After weeks of minimal targets and injuries limiting second-half play, Luther Burden III broke out in his best Southeastern Conference contest of his freshman season. His two touchdowns carried the Tigers to a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt for Missouri’s first conference win of the season. Burden helped set the...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ win over Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, Mo. — They’re not going to earn any style points, but the Missouri Tigers earned their first SEC victory on Saturday, holding on for dear life to survive Vanderbilt’s late charge 17-14. Mizzou is 3-4 and 1-3 in the SEC heading into next Saturday’s visit to South Carolina. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) are on a roll with four straight wins, including their first in nine tries against Texas A&M, a 30-24 win Saturday night.
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt football video highlights, live updates, score

The Missouri and Vanderbilt football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 22. Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 17-14. Vanderbilt went to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in the SEC. Missouri improved to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Check out the top plays from the game. Mizzou's Darius...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou pregame update: Freshman QB Sam Horn expected to make debut

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri freshman quarterback Sam Horn is expected to make his college debut Saturday against Vanderbilt with two to three possessions, a source told the Post-Dispatch before kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Brady Cook is expected to start, as he has for every game this season. The Tigers and...
COLUMBIA, MO
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: South Panola blitzes past Jaguars

Photo: Players gather for the postgame handshake after South Panola’s 35-0 victory at DeSoto Central Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The South Panola football Tigers dominated the DeSoto Central Jaguars 35-0 Friday night at DeSoto Central, a game the Tigers had control of from the very start. DeSoto Central dropped...
BATESVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives

Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Magnolia State Live

Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi

A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
SENATOBIA, MS
WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
SENATOBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy