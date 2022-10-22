COLUMBIA, Mo. — They’re not going to earn any style points, but the Missouri Tigers earned their first SEC victory on Saturday, holding on for dear life to survive Vanderbilt’s late charge 17-14. Mizzou is 3-4 and 1-3 in the SEC heading into next Saturday’s visit to South Carolina. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) are on a roll with four straight wins, including their first in nine tries against Texas A&M, a 30-24 win Saturday night.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO