Related
ESPN
Jessica Pegula beats Victoria Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final
Jessica Pegula overcame a sluggish start to breeze past Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (3) 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Guadalajara Open. The 28-year-old American, chasing her second career title, will await the winner between Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari and Czech Marie Bouzkova in Sunday's final. Pegula...
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Sebastian Korda to win Euro Open title
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday. The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. "It's another great...
NASDAQ
Tennis-Pegula eases past Sakkari to claim Guadalajara title
American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 crown with a 6-2 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final on Sunday.
wtatennis.com
Sakkari secures eighth and final spot for this year's WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday that Maria Sakkari has qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. She becomes the eighth and final singles player to secure her place in the season-ending tournament in Fort Worth. Sakkari will be making her second appearance at the WTA Finals. In 2021,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pegula beats Sakkari in Mexico to win first WTA 1000 title
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to capture her first career WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open. The 28-year-old American eliminated four Grand Slam champions en route to her second career title and the first since 2019, when she won in Washington.
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime one win away from back-to-back titles after reaching Antwerp final
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) to advance to the final of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Saturday evening. The top seed will play American Sebastian Korda next, trying to add the Antwerp crown to the one he won in...
ESPN
Jessica Pegula wins 1st WTA 1000 title at Guadalajara Open
MEXICO CITY -- Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to capture her first career WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open. The 28-year-old American eliminated four Grand Slam champions en route to her second career title and the first since 2019, when she won in Washington. "I'm...
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes
For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
wtatennis.com
Road to the WTA Finals: Dabrowski and Olmos
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
wtatennis.com
Road to the WTA Finals: Krejcikova and Siniakova
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
wtatennis.com
'I'll be supporting Mexico in the World Cup' - Sakkari feels the love in Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Mexico loves Maria Sakkari and Maria Sakkari loves Mexico, so much so that the Greek star has pledged her support to El Tri for the upcoming World Cup. "There is something special about this tournament, about the people, about how I feel about this place," Sakkari told reporters at the Akron Guadalajara Open after advancing to the semifinals to secure the final qualifying spot for the WTA Finals.
atptour.com
Nakashima, Lehecka Qualify For Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals
American and Czech will compete at the Allianz Cloud from 8-12 November. Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka have qualified for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, joining Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune and Jack Draper. The 21-and-under season finale will be played at the Allianz Cloud in Milan from 8-12 November.
NBC Sports
Top-ranked Busta out of Napoli Cup, Berrettini progresses
NAPLES, Italy – Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta was eliminated from the Napoli Cup by Miomir Kecmanović, while home favorite and second-seeded Matteo Berrettini progressed to the semifinals. Busta had to pull double duty on Friday at the beleaguered tournament, where the start of the singles main draw was...
