Daily Mail

Pret A Manger founder Julian Metcalfe who sold sandwich chain for £364million says Britain's restaurants face a 'terrifying' future due to soaring food and energy costs

Pret A Manger founder Julian Metcalfe who sold the sandwich chain for £364million says Britain's restaurants face a 'terrifying' future due to soaring food and energy costs. The enterprising giant said interest rate hikes - which currently sit at 2.25 per cent - will cause a terrible shock to working people and businesses.
Daily Mail

Jacinta Price blasts 'selfish' Australian netball stars telling athletes to 'suck it up' and not to judge the mining billionaire for the actions of her family - as the entire racist interview her dad gave comes to light

Many Indigenous academics and politicians have lined up to support Australian netballers after they protested having Gina Rinehart's company name on their uniform. However, outspoken Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Price argues Mrs Rinehart is a 'pioneer' for Aboriginal Australians who should not be judged by the sins of her father.
BBC

Scottish infected blood victims to receive payouts next week

Scottish victims of the infected blood scandal of the 1970s and 80s will receive compensation by the end of October, the UK government has said. It confirmed that thousands of patients who contracted Hepatitis C or HIV from contaminated blood will be given an interim payment of £100,000. If...
BBC

Jehu Group: Bridgend builder closes with loss of 104 jobs

A construction and development company in business since the 1930s has ceased trading with the loss of 104 jobs. Jehu Group in Bridgend was known for social housing projects in Wales and the south west of England, and the developer Waterstone Homes. The group still had 15 live contracts, worth...

