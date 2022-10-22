Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire dumps Australia netball team in dispute over father's racist comments
When Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart threw a financial lifeline to Netball Australia, she triggered a debate about sponsorships and the role of social and political issues in the sporting sphere. Then she walked away.
Netball Australia boss 'concerned' about finances after Gina Rinehart terminated $15million sponsorship deal over racism scandal
The Netball Australia chief executive has admitted she is 'concerned' about the future of the sport after Gina Rinehart tore up her $15million sponsorship deal. Kelly Ryan said it was 'very disappointing' after Ms Rinehart's mining company Hancock Prospecting announced it would withdraw its support on Saturday. 'We are reasonably...
Nearly broke Australian sports team chooses being 'woke' over millions in sponsorship money
The Australian National Netball team lost a $14 million sponsorship after members of the team complained about offensive comments made by the company's late founder.
Pret A Manger founder Julian Metcalfe who sold sandwich chain for £364million says Britain's restaurants face a 'terrifying' future due to soaring food and energy costs
Pret A Manger founder Julian Metcalfe who sold the sandwich chain for £364million says Britain's restaurants face a 'terrifying' future due to soaring food and energy costs. The enterprising giant said interest rate hikes - which currently sit at 2.25 per cent - will cause a terrible shock to working people and businesses.
Jacinta Price blasts 'selfish' Australian netball stars telling athletes to 'suck it up' and not to judge the mining billionaire for the actions of her family - as the entire racist interview her dad gave comes to light
Many Indigenous academics and politicians have lined up to support Australian netballers after they protested having Gina Rinehart's company name on their uniform. However, outspoken Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Price argues Mrs Rinehart is a 'pioneer' for Aboriginal Australians who should not be judged by the sins of her father.
BBC
Scottish infected blood victims to receive payouts next week
Scottish victims of the infected blood scandal of the 1970s and 80s will receive compensation by the end of October, the UK government has said. It confirmed that thousands of patients who contracted Hepatitis C or HIV from contaminated blood will be given an interim payment of £100,000. If...
BBC
Jehu Group: Bridgend builder closes with loss of 104 jobs
A construction and development company in business since the 1930s has ceased trading with the loss of 104 jobs. Jehu Group in Bridgend was known for social housing projects in Wales and the south west of England, and the developer Waterstone Homes. The group still had 15 live contracts, worth...
Comments / 0