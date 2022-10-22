ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

The Utah Jazz were supposed to be in full-blown tank mode this season. They traded away with their two biggest stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell while also shipping out the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale. The Jazz looked poised to be prime contenders to potentially land Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft but the players clearly had different ideas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Portland Tribune

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers rally for win at Lakers

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from third game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Is there any doubt Damian Lillard has returned to his All-Star form? The Trail Blazers star guard had another big game with 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Portland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With the game tied 104-104, Jerami Grant drove for the winning points with three seconds left. After a timeout, LeBron James missed a potential game-tying shot, a turnaround jumper, for the Lakers. The Blazers have started 0-3,...
PORTLAND, OR

