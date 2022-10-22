ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
GEORGIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains

Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher.
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 24, 2022

USDX (USD Index) The overall movement of the U.S dollar index is bullish for the long term. However, there were major bearish reactions last week which print a bearish engulfing pattern on the chart. Despite the bearish development, there is no bearish follow-through in today’s trading session. If the index starts moving upward again then traders will expect a new higher high.
960 The Ref

Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off 3-Month Highs to Trim Weekly Gains

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 3-month highs of about 0.9875 to trade at about 0.9841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However, it seems...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline

Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Bounces Off Weekly Lows to Trade at 0.9859

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade closer to the current weekly highs of about 0.9875 after bounding off lows of about 0.9720. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several...
FXDailyReport.com

How High Can USDJPY Go?

USDJPY tumbled sharply lower to start the week likely due to another round of currency intervention by Japanese authorities. However, the impact was short-lived as the pair is back to trading around 149.00. Price found support at the rising trend line that’s been holding since August, and it looks like...
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Falls Below 100-Hour MA to Retest 2-Week Lows

The US dollar currency index on Friday plummeted to trade at the current 2-week low of about 111.875. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 6-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Seesaws As Stocks Surge, Data Top Estimates

The US dollar struggled for direction on Tuesday as a tremendous rally in the broader financial markets weighed on the greenback’s safe-haven status. As what occurred early last week, the greenback might take a breather and then reignite its meteoric ascent based on the equities arena and perhaps some economic data.
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/JPY Bullish Pullback Levels

NZDJPY recently broke through resistance around the 83.50 to 84.00 zone and has since climbed to a high of 85.30 before retreating. Price might be in for a correction to the area of interest from here. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows the nearby support levels. The 38.2% Fib is at...
kitco.com

Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Silver prices are slightly up. The precious metals are once again being constrained by a higher U.S. dollar index. Lower crude oil prices to start the trading week are also negative for the metals. December gold was last down $3.00 at $1,653.40 and December silver was up $0.099 at $19.17.
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CHF Resistance Turned Support at .9900

USDCHF recently broke above the resistance at the .9900 major psychological mark then rallied to a high of 1.0073 before retreating. Price is retesting the former resistance that might now hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this area of interest lines up with the 50% level. A...
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

657
Followers
7K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy