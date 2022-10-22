ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahokee, FL

PREP FOOTBALL: Pahokee takes advantage of Tarpons' miscues

By By Patrick Obley Sports Editor
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

PAHOKEE — Traveling to the far side of Lake Okeechobee to take on one of the state’s toughest teams was always going to be a big ask when it came to Charlotte’s desire to break into the win column.

For a time, though, at Pahokee’s historic Anquan Boldin Stadium on a night that saw the home team conduct Senior Night, Hall of Fame Night and Homecoming, the Tarpons appeared on the verge of a cathartic breakthrough.

Alas, familiar bugaboos resurfaced and a third-quarter Tarpons’ lead dissolved into a 26-13 defeat at the hands of the six-time state champion Blue Devils.

The Tarpons took the opening kickoff and marched down field behind some tough running by Connor Trim and three Pahokee penalties. However in a harbinger, Charlotte’s offense stalled out after a first-and-goal at the Pahokee 8 and Thomas Forte came on to knock home a chip-shot, 24-yard field goal.

Charlotte’s special teams then gave the Tarpons a chance to take control with the first of two big plays from that unit. Charlotte recovered a fumble the ensuing kickoff and took over at the Pahokee 15.

Once again, the Tarpons’ offense stalled out and this time Forte’s 40-yard attempt into the wind fell short after a mishandled snap.

Pahokee quarterback Austin Simmons went to work, tossing a pair of touchdown passes to put the Blue Devils ahead 12-3, but Charlotte’s special teams came up with their second big play of the half when Avant Harris returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score to pull the Tarpons within 12-10 heading into halftime.

At that point, Charlotte’s defense had held firm despite the two scores, allowing just 78 total yards. The Tarpons came out of the lockerroom maintaining the intensity on that side of the ball. Kris McNealy short-circuited Pahokee’s opening drive of the third quarter with an interception right at the line of scrimmage on a 3rd-and-8 at the Blue Devils’ 32.

Staked to tremendous field position by a big play, Charlotte’s offense once again failed to come up with the key play.

Michael Valentino hit Brady Hall on a 29-yard pass to the Pahokee 3, but Charlotte couldn’t punch it in and settled for an 18-yard Forte field goal and a 13-12 lead.

Pahokee converted that morale victory into a real one by ripping off a 12-play, 80-yard drive fueled by three costly Tarpon penalties to retake the lead for good.

Key plays: Pahokee scored two touchdowns on fourth downs. Leading Charlotte 6-3, Simmons tossed a laser to receiver Xavier Bryant on 4th-and-4 at the Tarpons’ 7. Facing another 4th-and-4 at the Tarpons’ 8 while trailing 13-12, Simmons tossed a dart to BJ Bolden, taking the lead for good.

Key stats: Charlotte’s offensive line was overwhelmed again, surrendering six sacks. The Tarpons also lost two fumbles and Valentino threw a late interception. In all, 10 Tarpons plays went for negative yardage.

What it means: This game was a non-district contest hastily arranged to fill a gap in the Tarpons’ schedule. A few days after scheduling the game, the Tarpons added a game against Riverview on Oct. 25. Had they been able to arrange that earlier, Charlotte likely never would have made the trip to Pahokee. Still, the Tarpons (0-6) hung tough for three quarters against a top-30 team in the state.

Quote: “We just keep shooting ourselves in the foot. We’re there, we can make some plays, but then when we need to make plays, we can’t do it.” – Tarpons coach Cory Mentzer

