Harrisonburg, VA

cbs19news

UVA Baseball splits exhibition game against Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Check out the highlights from UVA baseball's fall exhibition against Maryland. The 'Hoos split the day with the terps as Maryland comes out on top 5-4 in the first 7 innings while UVA presses on to win 18-0 in the back half.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
breezejmu.org

Recapping JMU's second straight loss

JMU football fell to Marshall 26-12 on Homecoming, the second straight loss for the Dukes. Sports Editor Grant Johnson, Breeze TV Reporter Colby Reece and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon analyze the Dukes loss and next steps.
breezejmu.org

Marshall spoils JMU's homecoming

With the absence of key players, JMU fell to Marshall on Homecoming. Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon dives into the loss and what the message is moving forward.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU's mens basketball season preview

JMU men's basketball is back on the court Nov. 7 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center to tip-off its season. Colby Reece dove into the team and what to expect this season. JMU dropped its Homecoming game versus Marshall on Saturday, 26-12, with redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins at the helm and other backups needing to play due to injured starters. The Dukes are now 5-2 (3-2 Sun Belt) and will look to use the bye week to get healthy, and Marshall advances to 4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt).
HARRISONBURG, VA
odusports.com

Minium: ODU Inducts Five Worthy Former Monarchs into Sports Hall of Fame

NORFOLK, Va. – Dr. Wood Selig, Old Dominion University's director of athletics, calls it "the most exclusive club on our campus." And the numbers back him up. Less than one percent of all student-athletes and coaches make the Old Dominion Sports Hall of Fame. Only five members are inducted every year, and each year, ODU has more than 400 athletes.
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Cave Spring hosts Adam Ward Preseason Showcase

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School was the place to be Saturday night as some elite college prospects hit the court for the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase. Virginia Tech men’s head basketball coach Mike Young was on hand for the later game that featured Massanutten Military Academy versus Oak Hill’s Gold team. Alongside Young was Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones.
ROANOKE, VA
breezejmu.org

The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half vs. Marshall

How about a low-scoring, punt-heavy Sun Belt Conference clash for Homecoming?. JMU leads Marshall 12-9 after 30 minutes. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the first half of the Dukes’ second home Sun Belt game. Good: Atkins to Greene Jr. JMU didn’t get anything going on its...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU stays unbeaten in Sun Belt after 4-1 win over Georgia State

JMU women’s soccer defeated Georgia State 4-1 in its first matchup since 2012. The Dukes extended their streak to eight matches without a loss, all against Sun Belt opponents. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom lead the team and was 25 seconds away from her eighth shutout of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin Announces Winners of the 2022 VA-04 Photo Competition

Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the winners of the annual VA-04 Photo Competition. Rachel Clack from Charles City took first place in this year’s competition. Rachel Clack, Charles City. “Congratulations to Rachel Clack from Charles City for winning the 2022 VA-04 Photo Competition,” said...
CHARLES CITY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA
vuu.edu

Virginia Union University Welcomes Chanel Derricott as Assistant Vice President of Facilities and Housing

‘Excellence Reimagined’: Historic University Propels Toward ‘Best in Class’. [RICHMOND - October 22, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced...
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

