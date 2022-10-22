Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Myers, Schopp sweep Ivy weekly awards
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Claire Myers and Bella Schopp of the Brown women's soccer team have swept the Ivy League weekly awards, as announced by the league office. Myers has been named Player of the Week and Schopp has earned Rookie of the Week honors. Myers posted eight points across...
brownbears.com
Sailing completes weekend of events
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown sailing teams competed in five events over the weekend, compiling a pair of top two finishes. The team took fourth out of 18 at the Atlantic Coast Championship. Connor Nelson and Isabel Cox sailed in Division A, while Liam O'Keefe and Nora Ong were in Division B.
brownbears.com
Men's soccer falls at #16 Penn
PHILADELPHIA – The Brown men's soccer team fell to No. 16 Penn 1-0 Saturday evening. The Bears fall to 6-4-2 on the year and 0-2-2 in Ivy action, while the Quakers improve to 10-1-2 and 4-0-0. "It was a frustrating night tonight," Friends of Brown Men's Soccer Head Coaching Chair Chase Wileman said. "Fair play to Penn, their staff, they're having a great season and deserve the win tonight. The frustrating part is they really only had one chance, one moment, and they won the game. That's soccer sometimes.
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Drops Non-Conference Finale Against #13 Wake Forest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-7, 1-4 Ivy League) closed the non-conference slate with a 4-0 home loss against the 13th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC) Sunday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field. Jodie Brine recorded 10 saves in goal for the Bears, marking the second double-digit...
brownbears.com
Lau, Ahlstrom continue to advance in ITA Super Regionals
NEW HAVEN, CONN. – Britany Lau and Addison Ahlstrom of the Brown women's tennis team have advanced Saturday in the ITA Super Regionals. Following her two victories on Day One of the tournament, Lau won another singles match to advance to tomorrow's semifinals. In doubles, Lau and Ahlstrom teamed...
brownbears.com
Women’s Team Wins Title, Sherman takes Gold at Rothenberg Run
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Brown women's cross country team took home the team title, and Evan Sherman won the individual title to help lead the men's team to a second place finish at Brown's annual Rothenberg Run on Friday afternoon. For the first time, the meet was hosted at Highland Park in Attleboro, Mass.
brownbears.com
Volleyball falls in four sets at Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Brown volleyball fell in four sets to Yale on Friday, 25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, to start the second half of Ivy League play. Brown was led by Sophia Miller on offense with 12 kills and Beau Vanderlaan. Vanderlaan hit .524 on the night but the Bears' offense struggled to get much going, hitting just .101 on the night. Kate Sheire had eight kills and Cierra Jenkins finished the night with 31 assists.
brownbears.com
Komatineni continues competition at ITA Super Regional
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – Niraj Komatineni of the Brown men's tennis team fell in singles competition at the ITA Super Regionals. Komatineni lost to Harvard's Harris Walker 6-4, 6-4 in the main draw. In the consolation draw, Komatineni defeated Yale's Walker Oberg 6-4, 6-4. He now awaits his next opponent.
brownbears.com
Lau advances to ITA Super Regional Quarterfinals
NEW HAVEN, CONN. – The first day of ITA Super Regionals got underway Friday as Brown's Britany Lau and Ali Benedetto competed in singles competition. Lau won two straight matches to move into the quarterfinals which will be played Saturday, Oct. 22. Benedetto lost in her opening match. In...
brownbears.com
Bears Drop 24-21 Heartbreaker to Cornell
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A late goal line stop by the Cornell defense handed the Brown football team a gut-wrenching 24-21 defeat on Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Brown outgained Cornell 381-331, including 260-136 in the air. Freshman Solomon Miller had two...
