Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All
Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Pasta company Barilla faces class action suit over 'misleading' label: 'Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta'
Barilla, the Italian-owned pasta company, has been hit with a class action complaint that says the brand misleads people into thinking its products are made in Italy.
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...
Mexico’s avocados dominate the Texas market— but why do they taste so good?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From your morning avocado toast to the guac served at a local restaurant, avocados have become a staple in the Texas diet, putting the state at the top of the list for consumers of Mexican avocados. California and Texas are the top two markets when it comes to the consumption of […]
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Yum Brands to Fully Exit Russia With Deal to Sell KFC Stores
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Yum Brands Inc on Monday said that it reached a deal to sell its KFC restaurants in Russia to a local operator there, paving a path to fully exit the country. The restaurant operator, which also owns the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands, will transfer ownership...
Australia's Budget to Downgrade Growth, Keep Spending in Check
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday as economic growth slows both at home and abroad, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation. Keen to avoid Britain's recent mini-budget debacle, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has...
Lithium Americas Reports Two Contractor Deaths at Argentina Project
(Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp on Monday reported the deaths of two contractors at its Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina. "The two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the result of workplace accidents," the lithium producer said in a statement. Both fatalities occurred on...
There is a rosy projection for the US economy. Americans may not have felt it
The housing market is rapidly losing steam. Interest rates continue to rise. The stock market remains volatile. And inflation continues to be a major problem for people trying to pay their bills.
Mobileye IPO Not Capital Raise, but Market Entry -Intel CEO at WSJ Tech Live Conf
(Reuters) - Intel Corp's Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Monday said the initial public offering of its self-driving tech company Mobileye was not a capital raise, but more of an entry into the market. "It is a move to potentially move them into the market. It's not a capital raise,"...
EU Cautions Against Gas Price Cap for Electricity - Document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has warned countries that an EU-wide cap on the price of gas used to produce electricity could cause an increase in gas use and exports of EU-subsidised electricity, according to a document seen by Reuters. European Union countries' energy ministers meet on Tuesday to...
Australia to reveal economic plan for deteriorating outlook
Australia's new government will propose an economic plan to steer the nation through rising inflation and interest rates while reigning in debt
Japan in constant touch with U.S. on currency market - Finance Minister Suzuki
TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Japanese authorities are in constant touch with their U.S. counterparts and stand ready to take appropriate action in the currency market against volatile yen moves, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.
What’s driving the boom in the non-alcoholic drink industry?
For some people, “Sober October” is in full swing, meaning not a drop of alcohol will pass their lips this month. Luckily for them, consumers looking to avoid alcohol have far more options than they might have just a few years ago, as an increasingly robust selection of booze-free beverages from non-alcoholic beers to “mocktails” flood onto the market.
StockX Taps Industry Veteran Paul Foley as Its Head of Brand Protection
StockX has added a new role created with verification and protecting the brand in mind, and has hired an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience for the job. The marketplace has hired Paul Foley as its head of brand protection at StockX. In the role, StockX said Foley will work alongside its existing supply chain, operations and verification team. Here, Foley will advance core verification capabilities while designing strategies to protect the StockX brand and related anti-counterfeiting of manufacturing brands that trade across the marketplace. “Protecting customers and ensuring they receive verified products is at the heart of our...
