Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts
Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning and quickly moved inland.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.
Florida officials urge residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, forecast to be a major hurricane before it reaches Cuba
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane on Monday before hitting western Cuba, bringing with it the threats of strong winds and storm surge as high as 9 to 14 feet, according to the National Hurricane Center.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
Hurricane Julia Forms in Caribbean Sea, Latest Landfall Projection
Julia comes just 10 days after the deadly Hurricane Ian slammed the Florida coast, taking more than 100 lives.
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, potentially bringing 'life-threatening' conditions
Hurricane Roslyn slammed into west-central Mexico on Sunday, bringing torrential rain and threatening inland flooding.
natureworldnews.com
Roslyn becomes Tropical Storm, Expected to Hit Western Mexico with Heavy Rainfall and Hurricane Conditions
Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to hit the western coast of Mexico, causing strong winds, heavy rains, and flooding rainfall. Forecasts said that Roslyn could reach hurricane level. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) posted that Tropical Storm Roslyn could bring hurricane conditions to the west and central Mexico. Residents in...
iheart.com
Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America
Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports. The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Roslyn to Cause Heavy Rains in Texas, Southern States: What to Know
Although Hurricane Roslyn will no longer be a trackable entity soon, remnants of the storm will be moving from the Pacific to slam Texas and other southern states with heavy rain and other severe weather this upcoming week. According to Fox Weather, Hurricane Roslyn’s first rains will kick off on...
CBS News
Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph as of late Saturday night. The...
natureworldnews.com
As Hurricane Julia Passed From the Atlantic, 25 People Are Dead With Devastating Flash Floods in Australia
Throughout last week, a storm - Tropical Storm Julia, to be exact - was brewing. Julia began as a tropical depression and grew stronger as it moved from the north Atlantic to the Caribbean Sea. By Saturday evening, the National Hurricane Centre in the United States had declared Julia a...
Tropical Storm Julia expected to strengthen into hurricane, bring heavy rains to Central America
Tropical Storm Julia gained more strength moving westward in the southern Caribbean on Saturday as authorities prepared for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. It could also bring heavy rainfall to Southern Mexico early next week. Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph Saturday evening,...
natureworldnews.com
Roslyn Strengthened to Category 3 Hurricane Causing Damaging Winds and Heavy Rains in Mexico
The latest weather forecast showed that Roslyn, which reached a Category 3 hurricane, is downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm pounded portions of west-central Mexico, causing damaging winds and heavy rains. In a previous report, the NOAA National Hurricane Center advised that Tropical Storm Roslyn could cause rainfall conditions...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Models Track Tropical Storm Karl Making its Way Slowly to Mexico, Texas, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center's most recent advisory indicates that Tropical Storm Karl is continuing to move slowly in the southwest Gulf of Mexico while maintaining winds of 45 mph. According to some models, the tropical storm will hit Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana. A few estimates show the storm will move...
France 24
Major Hurricane Roslyn approaches Mexico's Pacific coast
The storm was some 150 miles (240 kilometers) west-southwest of Manzanillo, with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, and is forecast to slam into the coast of Nayarit state on Sunday at or near major hurricane strength, the NHC said in its 1500 GMT update. "Additional strengthening is...
wealthinsidermag.com
Two dead in Mexico after Storm Roslyn dumps heavy rains, flooding
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, authorities said. A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam...
France 24
Casualties in Mexico after Storm Roslyn hits Pacific coast, sparks flooding
Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, authorities said. A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell on his head,...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
