MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO