Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
breezejmu.org
Sunday Notebook | Glimpse into JMU’s future went south, but it wasn’t set up for much better
Damian Wroblewski, JMU offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense, went up to head coach Curt Cignetti at the end of Thursday’s practice, under 48 hours out from Saturday’s Homecoming game versus Marshall. It concerned star JMU graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio. “Todd’s in extreme pain...
breezejmu.org
Recapping JMU's second straight loss
JMU football fell to Marshall 26-12 on Homecoming, the second straight loss for the Dukes. Sports Editor Grant Johnson, Breeze TV Reporter Colby Reece and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon analyze the Dukes loss and next steps.
breezejmu.org
Marshall spoils JMU's homecoming
With the absence of key players, JMU fell to Marshall on Homecoming. Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon dives into the loss and what the message is moving forward.
breezejmu.org
Top takeaways from JMU men's and women's basketball Sun Belt media days
JMU men’s basketball bring new look into Sun Belt. “If you’re not excited this time of the year, you’re doing the wrong thing.”. That’s how JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington opened at Sun Belt media day as he begins his third season at the helm of the Dukes. He and graduate forward Alonzo Sule represented the Dukes at media day as they prepare for the coming season.
breezejmu.org
JMU's mens basketball season preview
JMU men's basketball is back on the court Nov. 7 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center to tip-off its season. Colby Reece dove into the team and what to expect this season. JMU dropped its Homecoming game versus Marshall on Saturday, 26-12, with redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins at the helm and other backups needing to play due to injured starters. The Dukes are now 5-2 (3-2 Sun Belt) and will look to use the bye week to get healthy, and Marshall advances to 4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt).
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half vs. Marshall
How about a low-scoring, punt-heavy Sun Belt Conference clash for Homecoming?. JMU leads Marshall 12-9 after 30 minutes. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the first half of the Dukes’ second home Sun Belt game. Good: Atkins to Greene Jr. JMU didn’t get anything going on its...
breezejmu.org
JMU women's basketball "excited" about first season in the Sun Belt
JMU women's basketball is looking for a bounce back season with a lot of excitement moving into the Sun Belt. Reporter Ellie Fenza looked into how the team plans to make their mark on the new conference.
msueagles.com
Rifle Tops North Georgia at Home Saturday
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Rifle topped visiting North Georgia on Saturday as the Eagles tied for the program's second-best Air Rifle score in history. MSU scored a 4,658, including a 2,363 Air score, to best the Nighthawks who scored 4,636. In Air Rifle, Grace Weber led all shooters with...
northgwinnettvoice.com
A tale of two sisters: Buford’s Pickens twins announce college plans
Since they were 3 years old, Mackenzie and Madison Pickens have been running around softball fields at the American Legion Buford Recreation League in Buford, acquiring skills that have catapulted them to being on two of the top teams in the state of Georgia, the Buford High School varsity softball team and the Georgia Impact 06 Sampson travel team.
breezejmu.org
JMU hosts events for Homecoming 2022
Students, alumni and other visitors to campus will have plenty of events and activities to choose from during this year’s Homecoming weekend from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23. A full list of Homecoming weekend events and activities can be found on JMU’s Homecoming website, but here are highlights of the weekend’s events.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records
ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
americanmilitarynews.com
Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools
The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters
The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Warmer, drier than normal winter expected across much of Georgia
A warmer and drier than normal winter is likely in store for most of Georgia, a new federal forecast released Thursday shows.
Biden told Georgia voters he was up to the task on voting rights. They aren’t all feeling it.
Nine months after the president’s major address in Atlanta, those on the ground appreciate the rhetoric but still yearn for action.
WLTX.com
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Finding some fascinating Georgia history during a neighborhood walk
DECATUR — I have long been an admirer of Gutzon Borglum’s monumental carvings on Mount Rushmore. We lived in South Dakota for a few years and made several trips to see them. So imagine my delight when we happened upon a historic marker bearing his name on one of our evening walks.
Comments / 0