Amazing Drone Video Shows Off Old Railroad Station in Massachusetts by Flying Right Through the Front Doors
Union Station in Palmer, Massachusettes is a historic railroad station built in 1894 and sits at the junction of what today is the CSX and New England Central railroads. Many years were spent restoring this beautiful landmark to its original glory and today it serves as a restaurant called The Steaming Tender.
20 vehicles caught fire on Van Duesenvill Road in Great Barrington
Great Barrington Fire Department was called to VanDuesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.
franklincountynow.com
Tractor Fire In Colrain
(Colrain, MA) On Saturday afternoon, Colrain Fire crews responded to a fully involved tractor fire on Adamsville Road. Environment conditions made a brush fire possible, but a firefighter who lives nearby was able to quickly respond to the scene. They implemented a fire extinguisher and used a house rake to establish a perimeter around the growing brush fire. Then, units arrived on scene to assist with extinguishing the fire before it could grow further.
Construction begins on Valentine Road, October 24
The city of Pittsfield announced that beginning Monday, October 24, Eversource will be performing an upgrade to the underground electrical system along Valentine Road from West Street to Taconic High School. The work is expected to continue through the winter as permitted.
Clothing drive for family after house fire in Ludlow
After the Chappel's lost their house and belongings in a house fire on October 12, there is a clothing drive for the family on Sunday.
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…
Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 101 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,008-square-foot home on Talbot Road in Springfield that sold for $282,000.
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley
Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
L.L. Bean’s new store in Hudson opens Nov. 4; three-day opening celebration planned
Winter is coming, but people in the MetroWest area will know where to go to bundle up and stay warm. As it opens the doors to its new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, L.L. Bean is inviting the public to attend a three-day opening celebration beginning Nov. 4. The...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
Lenox police looking for help identifying person
The Lenox Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a person that was part of an incident on Saturday.
amherstindy.org
Letter: Town Government Not Doing Enough To Address The Challenges Of Student Housing
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Community Resources Committee on October 24, 2022. As you construct a Residential Rental Bylaw for Amherst at tonight’s special meeting, please keep in mind:. The percentage of UMass students housed on campus, compared to other state universities, needs to be in...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Off-duty Fire Deputy rescues person from Longmeadow house fire
A Longmeadow resident was rescued by an off-duty Longmeadow Fire Deputy during a house fire Thursday afternoon.
