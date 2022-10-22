ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

franklincountynow.com

Tractor Fire In Colrain

(Colrain, MA) On Saturday afternoon, Colrain Fire crews responded to a fully involved tractor fire on Adamsville Road. Environment conditions made a brush fire possible, but a firefighter who lives nearby was able to quickly respond to the scene. They implemented a fire extinguisher and used a house rake to establish a perimeter around the growing brush fire. Then, units arrived on scene to assist with extinguishing the fire before it could grow further.
COLRAIN, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Construction begins on Valentine Road, October 24

The city of Pittsfield announced that beginning Monday, October 24, Eversource will be performing an upgrade to the underground electrical system along Valentine Road from West Street to Taconic High School. The work is expected to continue through the winter as permitted.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…

Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
PITTSFIELD, MA
The Week

6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley

Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

