Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

The Utah Jazz were supposed to be in full-blown tank mode this season. They traded away with their two biggest stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell while also shipping out the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale. The Jazz looked poised to be prime contenders to potentially land Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft but the players clearly had different ideas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard psyched out Deandre Ayton at end of game

The Portland Trail Blazers hung on to defeat the Phoenix Suns, 113-111, in overtime on Friday night. And the biggest play of the night wasn’t necessarily a play at all. Rather, it was Damian Lillard getting into the head of Deandre Ayton with just 1.2 seconds remaining. Ayton stepped...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard reveals what he said to DeAndre Ayton in viral clip during Suns-Portland

With 1.2 seconds left in overtime, Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton to send the Phoenix Sun’s center to the free throw line. The Blazers had just taken a two-point lead following Anfernee Simons drilling a hook shot but Ayton had a chance to send the game to a second overtime. Damian Lillard, who finished the game with 41 points, walked over to Ayton at the charity stripe and asked him a simple question.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."

The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season is in the books, and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the 14th place in the Western Conference standings after losing a close game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The LeBron James-led team has started the season with three consecutive defeats, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers

It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime,...
PORTLAND, OR

