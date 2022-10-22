Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
After only two games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors once again. The Purple and Gold have lost against two big rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, but fans are still unhappy about the team's performance, especially from Russell Westbrook.
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"
LeBron James put in yet another 30-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers were in battle with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier today. However, the Lakers could not win the game after losing to a clutch Jerami Grant layup that gave the Blazers a 2-point win. LeBron is trying to...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Strong Five-Word Message After Dropping 44 Points And 12 Rebounds In Win Over The Rockets
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did not advance very far in last season's NBA playoff bracket, but they remain one of the favorites to win the title again this year. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and others, the Bucks have a strong roster that can keep up with any...
NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023
Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in the league today and is a key playmaker within the Golden State Warriors system as well. He has been a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty and is one of the key reasons that the team managed to win four championships.
Lakers HC Darvin Ham explains why he benched Russell Westbrook in loss
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-3 on Sunday night, and the team’s head coach offered a strong response when asked about his decision to bench point guard Russell Westbrook late in the game. Last season was a disaster for the Lakers. However, with no cap space and few...
Luka Doncic fires Christian Wood warning at NBA after Mavs’ 41-point destruction of Grizzlies
Two games in and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already loving what he’s seeing from Christian Wood, so much so that it’s making him excited about the 2022-23 season even more. Wood has been phenomenal for the Mavs so far, registering back-to-back 25-point games while recording 20...
NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"
The Utah Jazz were supposed to be in full-blown tank mode this season. They traded away with their two biggest stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell while also shipping out the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale. The Jazz looked poised to be prime contenders to potentially land Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft but the players clearly had different ideas.
NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off His Mind-Blowing Physique At The Gym, NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter
Shaquille O'Neal is truly one of the game's all-time greats. At his absolute peak, he was an unstoppable force on the court who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a historic three-peat from 2000 to 2002, but Shaq was so gifted, that you were still left wondering how much more he could have achieved on a basketball court.
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History: Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan
From 1994 to 2007, former guard Jalen Rose enjoyed a great career in the NBA. While he was never considered a star back in his day, Rose was always an important rotation player for his team and he crossed paths with many of the game's all-time greatest players. So when...
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
Coming into Sunday's afternoon match against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers were optimistic about grabbing their first win of the season. At home, with their guys healthy, the Purple and Gold started the game well enough and even built a lead in the second half before it all fell apart.
Damian Lillard chirped at Deandre Ayton before missed free throws: ‘I just wanted him to think about it a little bit’
Phoenix center Deandre Ayton stepped to the free-throw line, his team trailing the Portland Trail Blazers 113-111 Friday night with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime at the Moda Center. A career 75.1% free-throw shooter, Ayton certainly had the capability to tie the game. But Blazers guard Damian Lillard wasn’t so...
Damian Lillard psyched out Deandre Ayton at end of game
The Portland Trail Blazers hung on to defeat the Phoenix Suns, 113-111, in overtime on Friday night. And the biggest play of the night wasn’t necessarily a play at all. Rather, it was Damian Lillard getting into the head of Deandre Ayton with just 1.2 seconds remaining. Ayton stepped...
Damian Lillard reveals what he said to DeAndre Ayton in viral clip during Suns-Portland
With 1.2 seconds left in overtime, Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton to send the Phoenix Sun’s center to the free throw line. The Blazers had just taken a two-point lead following Anfernee Simons drilling a hook shot but Ayton had a chance to send the game to a second overtime. Damian Lillard, who finished the game with 41 points, walked over to Ayton at the charity stripe and asked him a simple question.
LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."
The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season is in the books, and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the 14th place in the Western Conference standings after losing a close game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The LeBron James-led team has started the season with three consecutive defeats, and...
De'Aaron Fox Says He Canceled His Workout With Suns So They Didn't Draft Him: "Me And Devin Booker Would've Been A Nice Backcourt."
The 2017 NBA Draft was full of talent. With players like Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and more, that draft class presented players with big talents that could become solid stars in the league in the following years. While some players like Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball failed to...
Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers
It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime,...
