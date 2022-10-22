Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 23, 2022
The 21st home opener in New Orleans franchise history tips off at 6 p.m. vs. Utah in the Smoothie King Center. The game sold out 10 days ago. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/new-orleans-pelicans-sellout-home-opener-utah-jazz-10-23-2022-2023-nba-season. Tickets have also been selling at a brisk pace for Tuesday’s home game vs. Dallas, but there are still tickets available...
NBA
5 takeaways from Mavericks' dominant win against Grizzlies
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks quickly snuffed out hopes for a combative showdown between superstars Luka Doncic and Ja Morant by seizing a 25-point lead in the first quarter Saturday enroute to a 137-96 drubbing of the Memphis Grizzlies here at American Airlines Center. Credit Doncic for orchestrating this...
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers rally for win at Lakers
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from third game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Is there any doubt Damian Lillard has returned to his All-Star form? The Trail Blazers star guard had another big game with 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Portland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With the game tied 104-104, Jerami Grant drove for the winning points with three seconds left. After a timeout, LeBron James missed a potential game-tying shot, a turnaround jumper, for the Lakers. The Blazers have started 0-3,...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22
On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
On Saturday night, the Cavaliers complete their mini-road trip to start the season – taking on a team that just lost to the team they’ll face in the home opener on Sunday. The Wine & Gold travel to the Windy City for a Central Division showdown with the Bulls, one game after dropping the 2022-23 opener in Toronto, and losing Darius Garland to an eye injury in the process. Garland will not be in the lineup on Saturday when they tip it off at the United Center. On the other side, Zach LaVine probably will.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 2
Each Monday, we tell you all you need to know about the coming week in the NBA and look back on the week that was, too. It didn’t take long for players to start dropping 40-pieces this season as the first six days of play have already produced seven 40+ point games, including a pair of 41-point games by Damian Lillard and an explosive 49-point gem from Ja Morant as he flirted with the first 50-point game of the season.
NBA
SPURS SIGN CHARLES BASSEY TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 24, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has signed center Charles Bassey to a two-way contract after waiving forward Jordan Hall. Bassey, 6-11/235, played high school basketball in San Antonio at St. Anthony Catholic High School for two seasons from 2015 to 2017. Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the 53rd overall pick appeared in 23 games for the Sixers last season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes while also appearing in three playoff games. Bassey appeared in one preseason game this year before being waived by Philadelphia on Oct. 13.
Ja Morant drops 49 as Grizzlies hold off Rockets
Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points and steered the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Game Preview
ORLANDO – After opening up the regular season with two games on the road, the Orlando Magic will finally get the opportunity to play within the friendly confines of Amway Center. However, that matchup that awaits them will certainly make for a difficult homecoming. On the second night of...
NBA
5 takeaways as the Heat hold off feisty Raptors
MIAMI – The ticket sellers for the Miami Heat faced a particular 1-2 challenge this weekend:. First, they had to deal with back-to-back home games – Boston on Friday, Toronto on Saturday – while hoping Heat fans would commit to spending both weekend nights at FTX Arena.
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
NBA
Jaxson Hayes questionable to play in Jazz game Sunday
NEW ORLEANS (2-0) Friday win at Charlotte. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk. Season Series. Oct. 23: vs. Utah, 6 p.m. Dec. 13: at Utah, 8 p.m. Dec. 15: at Utah, 8 p.m.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/24/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 24, 2022. Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 122, Pelicans 121 (OT) A furious rally from down double digits in the fourth quarter allowed New Orleans to force overtime in Sunday’s home...
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Foundation Provides Additional Support to BlazeSports America's Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program
ATLANTA – As part of the celebration for ‘Kid’s Night’, the Atlanta Hawks announced additional support for BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball program to assist with items such as practice facility expenses, athlete travel support, team uniforms and equipment repair. During halftime of the...
NBA
Trail Blazers Set For Four In A Row At Home Starting Tonight With Denver
• Portland and Denver will meet four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 24. • LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2021-22 season series to the Nuggets, 1-3. • In 33 career games against Denver, Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points...
NBA
Wizards host Vote Night on October 28
Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host Vote Night on Friday, October 28 when the Indiana Pacers come to Capital One Arena for a game that will be televised on ESPN. To celebrate the night, the team will wear a custom-made “DMV Votes” shooting shirt to encourage all...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies beat the Rockets 129-122
The Memphis Grizzlies move to 2-0 with a 129-122 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night inside the Toyota Center. Memphis got off to a slow start on the offensive end with the Rockets jumping out to a 6-2 lead, before the Grizzlies went on a 13-5 run with (5:19) left in the first quarter. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 14 points in the first quarter, leading Houston to a six-point advantage to lead Grizzlies 32-26 at the end of the first quarter.
NBA
Reporter's Notebook: OKC at DEN
The Thunder took on its second challenge of the regular season – the Denver Nuggets inside of Ball Arena. It was an emotional night for the Nuggets who were playing in their home opener and welcomed Jamal Murray back to their home court after missing 18 months with his ACL injury, with the Thunder ultimately falling 122-117.
