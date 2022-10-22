The Gonzaga University men’s soccer team fell 2-1 to the University of Pacific Saturday night in front of a full crowd at Luger Field. The game started off with a flurry, with both teams having chances at either end, but no team took their first opportunities to cash in. After the first 15 minutes of play, both teams were deadlocked scoreless, but the energy in the game was ramping up from both teams.

