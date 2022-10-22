Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
'He was brilliant': Legendary Eastern Washington coach Dick Zornes to be inducted into the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame
Halls of fame don’t always recognize the right things, sometimes overlooking the subtle achievements, the victories over the hidden adversities, the odds-defying rise to competitiveness when starting from absolutely nothing. There’s no Hall of Coaching Impact, no way to gauge the percentage of players on a team whose personal...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Women’s volleyball defeats No. 22 Pepperdine, marks first conference win
The Gonzaga University women’s volleyball team (1-9, 5-16) defeated the No. 22 Pepperdine Waves (6-4, 15-6) by a score of 3-2 (18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 16-14) Saturday afternoon at the Martin Centre. The Zags fell in straight sets in their previous match and looked to assert themselves against a...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Early deficit proves too much for GU in loss to Pacific
The Gonzaga University men’s soccer team fell 2-1 to the University of Pacific Saturday night in front of a full crowd at Luger Field. The game started off with a flurry, with both teams having chances at either end, but no team took their first opportunities to cash in. After the first 15 minutes of play, both teams were deadlocked scoreless, but the energy in the game was ramping up from both teams.
Mount Spokane topples reigning 4A/3A GSL champion Gonzaga Prep, sets itself up for outright league title
The view from the top was at stake. And after a 31-27 Greater Spokane League victory Friday night over third-ranked and host Gonzaga Prep, it is Mount Spokane who is enjoying that vista with just one week remaining in the regular season. The Wildcats' win does create a scenario that could see a ...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith. The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
KHQ Right Now
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. He is...
