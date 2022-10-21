Read full article on original website
Related
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
NBC San Diego
Parenting Expert: The No. 1 Soft Skill That Predicts Kids' Success More Than IQ—and How to Teach It
Through my research as a child psychologist, I've found that perseverance is the No. 1 soft skill that sets kids who are highly motivated apart from those who give up easily. In fact, studies have supported that it is a stronger predictor of success than IQ. Kids who have perseverance...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
Dr. Gabor Maté explains his 'no two children have the same parents' philosophy
'No two kids are raised in the same family.'
22 Wild Things Kids Did With Their Food Besides Eating It Like A Normal Person
"2-year-old once created an entire checkerboard out of sliced cheese that he stuck onto the window in our living room." —@KLM19464
psychologytoday.com
5 Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is inseparable from the intentions of the person practicing it. Practicing mindfulness outside of meditation has many benefits. The present moment is not always a pleasant moment. The practice of mindfulness does not conflict with religious beliefs. “Mindfulness” has entered the mainstream culture. Many definitions are floating around, but...
psychologytoday.com
Do Relationship Events Change Our Personality?
Personality predicts relationship events rather than relationship events predict personality change. Extraversion and openness are the two personality traits that most consistently predict the occurrence of relationship events. People show individual variations in their reactions to relationships events—depending on the meaning that they ascribe to the event. Over the...
Study Says Parenting Style Affects Dog Behavior
A recently published paper in Animal Cognition argues that parenting style can predict certain dog behaviors. Parenting styles are nothing new, and psychologists and social workers have talked about the benefits, and shortcomings, of each style for a while now. But what you may not know is that the way you parent your dog has uncanny similarities to their social development.
7 Easy Habits to Start to Support Personal Wellness
Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Dr. Minhas, Founder and CEO of GerdLi wrote, “You ought not to attempt to cure...
psychologytoday.com
How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement
Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
theedadvocate.org
20 Strategies to Help Students Who Throw Temper Tantrums
Are you looking for strategies to help students who throw temper tantrums? If so, keep reading. 1. Assess the situations in which the learner throws temper tantrums. Based on these observations, determine ways to prevent situations from stimulating the learner to throw temper tantrums. 2. Attempt several groupings to ascertain...
Comments / 0