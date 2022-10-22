ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Domi scores in overtime as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BuFI_0iiUkUEh00

CHICAGO (AP) — The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks want to establish a hard-working identity, especially at home.

They took a step in that direction Friday night.

Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the Blackhawks’ home opener.

“I think back-to-back wins, I think we’ve showed some good resilience,” Andreas Athanasiou said. “Just not giving up on it. It just kind of shows the group we have in here.”

Athanasiou, Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago in its first game in six days. Petr Mrazek made 15 stops before departing with an unspecified injury, and Alex Stalock had 10 saves in the third period and overtime.

The Blackhawks trailed 3-1 after two periods. They also trailed by two in their previous game before rallying for a 5-2 victory at San Jose.

“They really showed a lot of character in that room,” first-year coach Luke Richardson said.

Richardson said Mrazek felt he had a “small injury” at the end of the second.

“Probably tomorrow he won’t be on the ice,” Richardson said. “We’ll just keep him off and just see how it settles, and then take steps from there.”

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which dropped its second straight game in overtime. Dylan Larkin and Pius Suter also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves.

“We just let our foot off the gas,” Larkin said. “They came out to play in the third. We didn’t.”

It was Kubalik’s first game against Chicago since he signed a $5 million, two-year contract with Detroit in July. Kubalik spent his first three NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, getting 62 goals and 54 assists in 202 games.

The 27-year-old forward got his second goal with his new team when he tipped Olli Maatta’s shot past Mrazek on the goaltender’s glove side, making it 3-1 with 8:42 left in the second.

Athanasiou converted a penalty shot 5:41 into the second for his first goal with his new team. It was the first penalty-shot goal for the Blackhawks since Jonathan Toews got one on March 11, 2019, against Arizona.

Chicago then tied it at 3 with two goals in the third. Kurashev beat Nedeljkovic with a backhand on a rebound at 3:46, and Murphy scored a short-handed goal off a faceoff at 10:06.

“A lot of mistakes ended up in the back of our net,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “The reality is, they’ve got to go through things like this to learn.”

Toews and Patrick Kane each got a loud ovation when they were introduced before possibly their last home opener with Chicago. Each of the star forwards is in the last year of his contract and could be moved by the Blackhawks at some point this season.

Kane got a good look with about four minutes left in the second, but he shot it off the post.

Detroit jumped in front with two goals 67 seconds apart in the first. Suter scored his first of the season when Robert Hagg’s rebound went off his left skate and in, and Larkin added a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the high slot at 10:33.

Larkin departed with an upper-body injury with about seven minutes left in the first, but he returned for the start of the second.

“I’m OK,” Larkin said. “It was an awkward play, an awkward fall. I’m all right.”

HE’S BACK

Veteran defenseman Jake McCabe made his season debut for the Blackhawks, replacing Filip Roos in the lineup. The 29-year-old McCabe is coming back from cervical spine surgery.

Red Wings: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Blackhawks: Host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sabres face the Canadiens in Atlantic Division matchup

Montreal Canadiens (3-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo went 8-14-4 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-39-11 record overall last season. The Sabres scored 2.8...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Flyers host the Panthers in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (4-2-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 at home a season ago. The Flyers scored 30 power-play goals last season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel got his milestone night off to a perfect start and his Vegas teammates finished the job. It all added up a memorable night for the NHL’s new Ironman capped by his new teammates chanting his name in a celebratory locker room. Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. “I was happy to get it,” Kessel said. “It was a special night. I’m glad to get the win.”
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. “Yeah, they’re a good team. They’ve been to the Cup final, whatever it is, three years in a row now,” Vilardi said. “But like I said, I think we’re a good team, too, so we have to beat teams like this, especially on home ice.” Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Sprong has 3 points, Kraken start fast in 5-1 win vs Sabres

SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves. “It’s huge that we can rely on offense up and down the lineup,” Geekie said. “If someone’s not going, we can hop on the back of somebody else.” Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Kane scores, Blackhawks hold off Panthers 4-2 for 4th in row

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the streaking Chicago Blackhawks withstood Florida’s late push to beat the Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night. Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews also scored in the Blackhawks’ fourth straight victory after dropping their first two games of the season. Chicago overcame two-goal deficits in its previous three wins, but had to hold on against the Panthers in the final 10 minutes. The Blackhawks are off to a surprising start after shedding some key players during the offseason. “Guys see this as an opportunity,” coach Luke Richardson said. “We know what people think should happen, but we’re trying to recognize the noise in the room.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avalanche past Rangers, 3-2 in SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves against his former team as the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere’s attempt to seal the victory. Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers. “I’m really happy for him,″ Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of Georgiev. ”Every game is a big game. But when you’re coming in against your former team and playing against your former teammates, I think it’s a little added incentive and motivation.” Georgiev, who played five seasons for the Rangers as a backup, first to Henrik Lundqvist and then to Shesterkin, pumped his fist in exultation and was mobbed by teammates near the blueline after improving to 4-0-1 on the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Kadri's 3-point game powers Flames to 4-1 win over Penguins

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist to extend his points streak to six games as the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Tuesday night. Jonathan Huberdeau had his first goal with Calgary and Michael Stone also scored as the Flames won for the fifth time in six games. Since signing a seven-year, $49 million deal with Calgary as a free agent after helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup, Kadri jas been making a strong impact on his new team. “It’s been good, for sure,” said Kadri, who leads the team with nine points (four goals, five assists). “Credit to the guys, they’ve made me feel pretty welcomed, and the staff, and everybody in the city of Calgary. It’s always nice getting wins.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy