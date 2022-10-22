If you’ve wondered what ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ on the Utah ballot is all about then you are not alone. Representative Scott Chew shared with Evans Family Media that many people are asking about what it is and what they need to know. The Amendment asks voters if they are For or Against a change relating to special sessions of the Utah Legislature and deals with the Legislature’s ability to spend money in an emergency. Representative Chew referred to information that House Speaker Brad Wilson shared with FOX 13 News. “Currently, the legislature has the ability to call itself into special session in the event of an emergency or some other big event to deal with urgent matters. Constitutional Amendment A raises the cap in the amount of money the legislature can deal with in a special session they call,” said Wilson. As it stands now, the Legislature is capped at 1 percent of the state’s budget that can be spent in an emergency and this amendment would change that to 5 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic has been cited as what prompted this proposed amendment. Information about ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ can be linked to through Vote.Utah.gov.

UTAH STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO