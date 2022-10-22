ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kuer.org

High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there

Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
UTAH STATE
basinnow.com

What Is ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ On The Utah Voter’s Ballot?

If you’ve wondered what ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ on the Utah ballot is all about then you are not alone. Representative Scott Chew shared with Evans Family Media that many people are asking about what it is and what they need to know. The Amendment asks voters if they are For or Against a change relating to special sessions of the Utah Legislature and deals with the Legislature’s ability to spend money in an emergency. Representative Chew referred to information that House Speaker Brad Wilson shared with FOX 13 News. “Currently, the legislature has the ability to call itself into special session in the event of an emergency or some other big event to deal with urgent matters. Constitutional Amendment A raises the cap in the amount of money the legislature can deal with in a special session they call,” said Wilson. As it stands now, the Legislature is capped at 1 percent of the state’s budget that can be spent in an emergency and this amendment would change that to 5 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic has been cited as what prompted this proposed amendment. Information about ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ can be linked to through Vote.Utah.gov.
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

BLM Issues Decision on Lila Canyon Mine

The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc. to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37% of customers in the State of Utah.
PRICE, UT
ksl.com

Doing these 6 things can help make sure your car is ready for Utah winter driving

This story is sponsored by Volkswagen SouthTowne. Autumn in Utah — and all of its beautiful colors — has been quickly replaced with snow along the Wasatch Front. Winter is here, and so are everyone's not-so-favorite driving conditions. Fresh snow is beautiful, but it can be tough on your car and tricky to drive in, as evidenced by the 189 crashes during Utah's first major snowstorm last year.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Unlike San Francisco, It Does Not Cost $1.7 Million To Build A Public Toilet In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a lot cheaper to find a decent public restroom in Wyoming than it is in California. It’s become an unfortunate running “joke” lately that if you visit San Francisco these days, you have to be careful where you step. The city’s large homeless population tends to not bother finding a toilet to do their business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
knau.org

Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US

Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
BLANDING, UT
kuer.org

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
UTAH STATE

