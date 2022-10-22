Read full article on original website
kuer.org
High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there
Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
Demonstrators ask Gov. Cox to fund housing for homeless babies in Utah
A group gathered for a rally Saturday afternoon, asking Gov. Spencer Cox to spend the state's $2 billion budget surplus on an expanded hotel voucher program and more caseworkers on the streets.
Opinion: We can have solar power — without the aesthetically questionable roof panels
Solar energy doesn’t have to come from panels on your roof. This energy company is creating energy farms to send solar power to the grid for your home.
basinnow.com
What Is ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ On The Utah Voter’s Ballot?
If you’ve wondered what ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ on the Utah ballot is all about then you are not alone. Representative Scott Chew shared with Evans Family Media that many people are asking about what it is and what they need to know. The Amendment asks voters if they are For or Against a change relating to special sessions of the Utah Legislature and deals with the Legislature’s ability to spend money in an emergency. Representative Chew referred to information that House Speaker Brad Wilson shared with FOX 13 News. “Currently, the legislature has the ability to call itself into special session in the event of an emergency or some other big event to deal with urgent matters. Constitutional Amendment A raises the cap in the amount of money the legislature can deal with in a special session they call,” said Wilson. As it stands now, the Legislature is capped at 1 percent of the state’s budget that can be spent in an emergency and this amendment would change that to 5 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic has been cited as what prompted this proposed amendment. Information about ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ can be linked to through Vote.Utah.gov.
ksl.com
How confident are Utahns that the 2022 election will be fair and accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — County clerks across Utah started to send election ballots Tuesday, and nearly 7 in 10 voters intend to return them in the same way that they arrive — through the mail. Also, an overwhelming majority of Utahns have confidence that the 2022 election will...
etvnews.com
BLM Issues Decision on Lila Canyon Mine
The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc. to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37% of customers in the State of Utah.
buildingsaltlake.com
State provides millions for hundreds of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City, across Utah
Five developers landed tax credit financing from the state housing corporation to help construct hundreds of low-income housing units in Salt Lake City. Among them is one of the only low-income housing projects on the city’s east side and another that could remove some of the scant remaining commercial space in Glendale.
ksl.com
Social media, cable news 'are getting us addicted to outrage,' Cox tells BYU students
PROVO — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told Brigham Young University students on Monday he's worried politics are replacing religion for many — and deepening the divide between communities. Social media and partisan cable news channels are leading people to extremes and "getting us addicted to outrage," Cox said...
ksl.com
Doing these 6 things can help make sure your car is ready for Utah winter driving
This story is sponsored by Volkswagen SouthTowne. Autumn in Utah — and all of its beautiful colors — has been quickly replaced with snow along the Wasatch Front. Winter is here, and so are everyone's not-so-favorite driving conditions. Fresh snow is beautiful, but it can be tough on your car and tricky to drive in, as evidenced by the 189 crashes during Utah's first major snowstorm last year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Unlike San Francisco, It Does Not Cost $1.7 Million To Build A Public Toilet In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a lot cheaper to find a decent public restroom in Wyoming than it is in California. It’s become an unfortunate running “joke” lately that if you visit San Francisco these days, you have to be careful where you step. The city’s large homeless population tends to not bother finding a toilet to do their business.
knau.org
Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US
Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
ksl.com
What did auditors find when they looked at what's being taught in Utah public schools?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah legislative auditors' deep dive into public school curriculum and teacher training revealed some cases of "potentially questionable content." A recently released audit lists six examples including a 12th grade photography class that required students to search the internet for a list of photographers' names.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Cox proposes college tuition freeze in Utah
Governor Spencer Cox is proposing some relief for college students across Utah, saying the state is on the lower end of higher education costs with some of the lowest student loan rates nationwide.
gastronomicslc.com
First glimpse of the all new Mar | Muntanya – Spanish flair for Utah
It’s rare I’ll move this quickly on reporting on a restaurant, but frankly there’s a volcanic level of pent up interest for info on this one. I’ve fielded a whole host of queries from eager beavers, so here’s a few shots I took last night. You’ll want to wrap your peepers around them aprisa.
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
