Five big offseason questions for the Rockies
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the 2022 World Series beginning on Friday, it’s time to look at what the Rockies must do to legitimize their dreams of participating in such an exciting time.
Astros-Phillies position-by-position breakdown
Well, here’s a first: A past League Championship Series matchup is now a World Series matchup. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on FOX. The Astros and Phillies previously met in October way back in the 1980 NLCS. That was a...
Could Betts move to 2B if LA signs Judge?
Mookie Betts has won five Gold Glove awards as a right fielder. Could his next one be as a second baseman?. According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder.
Lawlar's AFL campaign ends with injury
One of the most promising prospects in this year’s Arizona Fall League has seen his autumn cut short. No. 3 D-backs prospect Jordan Lawlar suffered a fractured left scapula on a hit-by-pitch on Friday and will be out for six to eight weeks, Arizona director of player development Josh Barfield confirmed to MLB.com. The Arizona Republic first reported the news Monday night.
'Big-Game Wheels' having a postseason to remember
PHILADELPHIA -- When Zack Wheeler felt some discomfort in his right forearm in mid-August, he didn't want to go on the injured list, let alone miss a full month of the stretch run. After all, the Phillies were in the midst of a tight National League Wild Card race, and...
Astros' postseason march lends advantage: Time off
HOUSTON -- The longest stretch the Astros went without playing a game this season -- prior to having five days off from the end of the regular season until the start of Game 1 of the American League Division Series -- was three days. That came during the All-Star break, which in many ways was the most hectic time of the year.
Yankees notch season first in 11th meeting with Astros
NEW YORK -- There’s still life to the Yankees’ bats after all. Giancarlo Stanton handed New York a 2-0 first-inning lead against the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, the first time they’ve led Houston at the end of a full inning through the whole series. In fact, it’s the first time they’ve led the Astros following a full inning at any point in 2022 -- in seven regular-season meetings between the two teams, the Yankees led twice, both on walk-off hits by Aaron Judge.
Astros' stingy bullpen carries load in ALCS
NEW YORK -- There is a good reason the Astros are going to the World Series for the second consecutive year: Their bullpen has been almost unstoppable throughout the postseason. Take Sunday’s 6-5 victory over the Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium, which...
Peña's clutch HR caps ALCS MVP performance
NEW YORK -- Jeremy Peña might not win the American League Rookie of the Year Award, but the Astros rookie is heading back to Houston as the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop punctuated his epic four-game run in Houston’s sweep of the Yankees with his third homer of the postseason during the third inning of a 6-5 win in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. The big blast spoiled an early Yanks’ lead, took the ticketed crowd of 46,545 out of it and served as the proverbial turning point in the final game of a series that was never really close.
What might future hold for Judge, Yankees?
NEW YORK -- It came down to Aaron Judge once again, a situation that the Yankees have steered into all summer long. Assuming the familiar, imposing stance that cracked an American League-record 62 home runs during the regular season, the game’s most recognizable slugger was the team’s last hope of staving off winter for another evening.
Here are 5 possible landing spots for Judge
The moment Aaron Judge placed a sizeable bet on himself by rejecting the Yankees’ preseason contract offer, it was clear that the slugger would become one of the league’s central storylines during the 2022 season. Judge’s historic season has him in line for a huge contract, one many...
Watch Harper's epic HR again and again, from multiple angles
Bryce Harper's go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of NLCS Game 5 that secured a 4-3 win over the Padres and an NL pennant is most definitely playing on a loop in Phillies fans' households right at this moment (and probably until the World Series begins on Friday). Well, for those of you out there who want to see the NLCS MVP's clutch homer from a different view, we've got you covered.
Twins prospect duo powers Glendale in 14-12 win
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Glendale Desert Dogs and Scottsdale Scorpions combined for 14 runs, 12 hits, and four home runs, including a grand slam, in the first two innings on Monday evening at Camelback Ranch. Then the teams really started scoring. And while the night belonged to the offenses...
'Great year for us': Padres fall short in NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Say this about the 2022 Padres: They went for it. They made perhaps the biggest Trade Deadline splash in the sport's history. They slayed some dragons in October, beating the 101-win Mets, then upsetting the rival Dodgers. They advanced further than all but two teams in the franchise’s history.
Here's where the Royals' manager search stands
KANSAS CITY -- With the end of October rapidly approaching, the Royals continue to interview managerial candidates and narrow down their list of who will replace Mike Matheny in 2023 and beyond. Internal candidates Pedro Grifol, Vance Wilson and Scott Thorman have all gone through first-round interviews with the Royals,...
Superstar Bryce ready to live up to top billing
PHILADELPHIA -- John Middleton only imagined moments like this when Bryce Harper came to Philadelphia in 2019. Big hits in big moments, Harper on a stage, hoisting a trophy, singing and dancing in the clubhouse, soaked in champagne. Bringing Middleton’s bleeping trophy back. • World Series Game 1, presented...
Players with best postseason performances
Some were already established stars. Some were virtually unknown to the baseball world before instantly becoming household names. But the common thread connecting them all is that they delivered some of the greatest postseason performances in baseball history. Whether by dominating on the mound or catching fire at the plate,...
Incoming! Darvish hit by throw to mound
Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish was caught off guard in the first inning on Sunday afternoon during the Phillies' 4-3 victory in Game 5 of the NLCS, getting hit in the left shoulder when catcher Austin Nola threw the ball back to the mound after Darvish issued a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber.
Game 5 turns with Hader viewing from bullpen
PHILADELPHIA – The Padres coveted Josh Hader for years. General manager A.J. Preller tried to acquire Hader on multiple occasions, but the asking price was always sky high for one of the best closers in baseball. This August, the Brewers finally lowered their ask for the three-time Trevor Hoffman...
Bader's big October an encouraging sign for '23
NEW YORK -- The Harrison Bader trade still has more fruit to yield after his brilliant 2022 postseason. A glimmer of hope throughout a frustrating American League Championship Series for the Yankees, Bader closed out his year with a three-hit night in New York's season-ending 6-5 loss to Houston in Sunday’s Game 4. That performance included a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning that made him only the fifth Yankees player with five or more homers in a single postseason.
