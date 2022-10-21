NEW YORK -- Jeremy Peña might not win the American League Rookie of the Year Award, but the Astros rookie is heading back to Houston as the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop punctuated his epic four-game run in Houston’s sweep of the Yankees with his third homer of the postseason during the third inning of a 6-5 win in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. The big blast spoiled an early Yanks’ lead, took the ticketed crowd of 46,545 out of it and served as the proverbial turning point in the final game of a series that was never really close.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO