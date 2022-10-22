ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Nasty' Tom Brady, Gisele News

Divorces can often get ugly and that appears to be happening for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to a report, things are getting "nasty" between the legendary NFL quarterback and the all-time supermodel. "Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say,"...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments

As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Broncos star reacts to surprising trade rumors

It’s safe to say that this season is not quite going according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After the team traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, they likely hoped to participate in the postseason and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl. But now with a 2-5 record, it looks like the team could be ready to make some drastic roster changes, instead.
DENVER, CO

