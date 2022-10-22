Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
NFL World Reacts To 'Nasty' Tom Brady, Gisele News
Divorces can often get ugly and that appears to be happening for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to a report, things are getting "nasty" between the legendary NFL quarterback and the all-time supermodel. "Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say,"...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments
As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
Gisele Bundchen ‘Likes’ Post About Being in a Relationship With Someone ‘Inconsistent’ Amid Tom Brady Marriage Woes
Reading between the lines? Gisele Bündchen has remained tight-lipped on the state of her marriage to Tom Brady — but the model seemingly dropped a subtle hint about what's on her mind. Bündchen, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to show support for purpose coach Jay Shetty's insight on rocky relationships. "You can't […]
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With...
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
thecomeback.com
Broncos star reacts to surprising trade rumors
It’s safe to say that this season is not quite going according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After the team traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, they likely hoped to participate in the postseason and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl. But now with a 2-5 record, it looks like the team could be ready to make some drastic roster changes, instead.
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
J.C. Jackson injury: Former Patriots DB carted off after ugly leg injury
Former Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, landed awkwardly and had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Jackson was leaping to try to break up a...
WCVB
2 Minute Drill: Bill Belichick has done a really good job picking, finding players
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Even if you have won six Super Bowls you are not above being criticized. Most of us think New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick is the greatest head coach of all time in the NFL. Where he hasn't been quite as successful is in the NFL...
Patriots' recent draft successes have Matt Groh written all over them
The New England Patriots had some questionable drafts from 2015-2019, leaving the 2020 Patriots void of Tom Brady and young talent, which forced Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft to uncharacteristically overspend in 2021 free agency to make the roster competitive enough. Flash forward to 2022, and the Patriots find themselves...
