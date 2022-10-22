ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson's strong day vs. Cowboys continues with 2nd sack

Aidan Hutchinson has been in Dak Prescott’s face all afternoon. The No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made it to Prescott twice already, most recently on 3rd and 2 within Lions territory. The Heisman runner-up has 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 quarterback hits...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Shift Offensive Line; Move Patrick, Insert Schofield

Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Matt Eberflus has dropped hints a change on the Chicago Bears offensive line is coming. Here’s the most likely scenario.

Matt Eberflus dropped enough hints during the Chicago Bears’ review of the first six games that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to make a change on the offensive line against the New England Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium. The most likely scenario is Michael Schofield taking over at left guard with Lucas Patrick sliding over to center and Sam Mustipher heading to the ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Patriots elevate two players from practice squad for Bears game

The New England Patriots have elevated veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night's Week 8 showdown with the Chicago Bears. Collins, 32, joined the Patriots practice squad on Oct. 3 to mark his fourth stint with the...
Yardbarker

Bears RB Khalil Herbert Can Explode With Production

Over the course of the season, the Chicago Bears have decisions to make regarding the running back position. Both Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery have various skills but they need to produce more scoring. Where do they go from here? Is a consistent timeshare in the immediate future?. Herbert himself...
CHICAGO, IL

