Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Patriots’ Week 9 Opponent Makes Stunning Quarterback Change
The Patriots on Monday got some relevant news about one of their AFC rivals. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start this Sunday and beyond — barring injury. Indianapolis is set to visit the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 6, in a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Colts Once Again Starting Over at QB After Benching Matt Ryan
History repeats itself in Indianapolis, but how many chances will Chris Ballard and Frank Reich get to find a quarterback?
Matthew Judon shares ‘biggest secret’ to Bill Belichick’s success as Patriots coach
FOXBOROUGH — With a win on Monday night against the Bears, Bill Belichick will have sole possession of the second most wins in NFL history. Currently, the Patriots coach and George Halas are knotted in the second spot on the all-time list with 324 wins, with only Don Shula (347) is the lone coach ahead of them. In Rich Eisen Show interview that aired on Monday afternoon, linebacker Matthew Judon offered an in-depth answer on why Belichick has enjoyed such a successful coaching career.
Bears seek a first in Foxborough on Monday night
The Chicago Bears face the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football on October 24th, seeking their first win over their opponent on their homefield since the teams began playing each other in the 1970s.
Patriots RB Damien Harris Healthy, Ready To Run vs. Bears?
Harris, who has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5, is expected to play for the Patriots on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.
Belichick could pass Bears legend with win Monday night
The Patriots come into the game looking for their third win in a row and to get above .500 for the first time this season.
Lucas Patrick to take over at center for Bears against Patriots
The Bears will reshuffle their struggling offensive a bit when they visit the Patriots on Monday night. Chicago will start Lucas Patrick instead of Sam Mustipher at center, Score reporter Mark Grote reported.
Patriots vs. Bears Week 7: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Patriots host the Bears on Monday Night Football in a game that could have historic NFL significance.
Sporting News
Most wins by NFL coach: Bill Belichick to pass Bears legend George Halas on list of NFL's winningest coaches
Bill Belichick has established himself as one of the best coaches in NFL history, and perhaps the greatest of all time. That said, he is still chasing accomplishments as his legendary career continues. He will have a chance to achieve one when the Patriots play the Bears on "Monday Night...
Bears defensive lineman says 'Deflategate' is 'still going on' with Patriots
The Chicago Bears face the New England Patriot Monday night, and one member of the Bears will be checking the footballs, saying he's heard Deflategate is still a thing.
