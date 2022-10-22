FOXBOROUGH — With a win on Monday night against the Bears, Bill Belichick will have sole possession of the second most wins in NFL history. Currently, the Patriots coach and George Halas are knotted in the second spot on the all-time list with 324 wins, with only Don Shula (347) is the lone coach ahead of them. In Rich Eisen Show interview that aired on Monday afternoon, linebacker Matthew Judon offered an in-depth answer on why Belichick has enjoyed such a successful coaching career.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO