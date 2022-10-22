ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
ARIZONA STATE
NESN

Patriots’ Week 9 Opponent Makes Stunning Quarterback Change

The Patriots on Monday got some relevant news about one of their AFC rivals. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start this Sunday and beyond — barring injury. Indianapolis is set to visit the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 6, in a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MassLive.com

Matthew Judon shares ‘biggest secret’ to Bill Belichick’s success as Patriots coach

FOXBOROUGH — With a win on Monday night against the Bears, Bill Belichick will have sole possession of the second most wins in NFL history. Currently, the Patriots coach and George Halas are knotted in the second spot on the all-time list with 324 wins, with only Don Shula (347) is the lone coach ahead of them. In Rich Eisen Show interview that aired on Monday afternoon, linebacker Matthew Judon offered an in-depth answer on why Belichick has enjoyed such a successful coaching career.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

