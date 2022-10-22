Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Surfrider Foundation: ongoing elevated bacteria count at Kahului Harbor and Waioka
Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force program released its water quality report for October 2022. The citizen science water quality testing program found elevated bacteria levels at two Maui sites. Kahului Harbor in Central Maui, and Waioka “Venus Pool” in East Maui both had medium levels of Enterococcus bacteria...
mauinow.com
Maui’s most expensive active listings: $41.9M Hāwea Point home; $35M Mākena property
Two properties along Maui’s pristine coastline are among just a handful that fall into the multi-million dollar category for luxury homes with a price tag at above $30 million. Maui’s most expensive active listings include:. A $41.9 million home at 9 Bay Drive at Hāwea Point in Kapalua....
mauinow.com
New spice company on Maui donates to nonprofit in support of Hawaiian immersion
A $1,250 donation was presented by the Paia Spice Company to Nā Leo Kākoʻo O Maui on Friday, as part of a long-term commitment to give back to the Hawaiian culture. “When we formed the company just a little over a year ago, we wanted some way to give back to the culture”, said Brad Beck, owner of Paia Spice Company. “I went to my good friend Isaac De la Nux and asked him how we could accomplish this.”
mauinow.com
Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022
Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
mauinow.com
Free workshop on volunteerism offered for Maui nonprofits, Nov. 3
Nonprofit leaders can learn how to build trust among volunteers while increasing retention and recognition of their work during an in-person workshop and networking opportunity sponsored by the Maui County Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Facilitator/Trainer Diane Parnes will lead the workshop set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday,...
mauinow.com
Volunteers from American Savings Bank give back on National Make a Difference Day
American Savings Bank teammates on four islands came together on Saturday, Oct. 22, which was National Make a Difference Day, to bring impact to the community by participating in the bank’s annual Statewide Seeds of Service volunteer day. “Community is at the core of everything we do and we...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center honored for service: 3,000 birds and a lifetime of dedication
The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center was honored on Friday with an award from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources for its 10 years of service and dedication to care of native birds and wildlife. DLNR Chair Suzanne Case, presented HWC with a DLNR & YOU Citizen Conservationist Award...
mauinow.com
Ask the Candidates: Maui mayoral candidates on overtourism, cost of living, affordable housing, public safety and water
The race for Maui’s top executive job comes down to incumbent Michael Victorino, and challenger Richard Bissen. The two garnered the most votes in the Primary Election and now face off in the General Election, with the top vote getter to lead the County of Maui for the next four years as mayor.
mauinow.com
Op-Ed: Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi on Bill 107, well intended, but not the right fix
Managing editor and communications director – Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi. Maui mayor signs housing law, giving impression it will work. The Institute testified the new ordinance is likely to do more harm than good toward the cause of encouraging more homebuilding. A new Maui County law is being...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center Honored For Milestone
KAPAʻAU, Hawaiʻi - The wildlife rehab center in North Kohala was honored by the the State of Hawaiʻi after treating 3,000 birds. The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center in North Kohala was recently honored by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources for its years of work. The DLNR shared photos and a special news release marking the occasion.
mauinow.com
Maui Senior Fair set for Oct. 29 at War memorial Gym
Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. There also will be nearly 30...
mauinow.com
Report: Maui hotels lead state in Revenue Per Available Room and Average Daily Rate
Maui County hotels led the counties in September, achieving revenue per available room of $350 (+21.3% vs. 2021, +51.7% vs. 2019), and an average daily rate of $536 (+10.1% vs. 2021, +69.6% vs. 2019). Occupancy at Maui County hotels was 65.4%, up +6 percentage points vs. 2021, and down -7.7 percentage points vs. 2019.
mauinow.com
Maui Council passes bill to end hotel moratorium, but cap transient vacation rentals
In a long and at times heated meeting that ended at 8:38 p.m. Friday, the Maui County Council passed Bill 159 that would end the temporary hotel moratorium, prohibit camper van usage as tourist lodging and continue the cap on transient vacation rentals. The bill amends the existing comprehensive zoning...
Have you seen a little free library in Hawaii?
Little free libraries are located all throughout the United States and here in Hawaii.
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County residents to decide if they want community water authorities
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should Maui County establish community water authorities?. That is what residents will decide this election. Ballots have already started arriving in the mail. Mary Ann “Kamalani” Pahukoa and her family have been fighting water issues in East Maui for over a century. “This is a...
mauinow.com
Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I
Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water. Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors
Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
LIST: Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
mauinow.com
Maui wedding business named finalist in Better Business Bureau Torch Awards
A White Orchid Wedding Inc. “WOW” has been named a finalist for the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards in the Ethics category. The Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P) serves more than 200 million consumers in its eight-state service area. The 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists list highlights businesses that are recognized as trustworthy community role models.
