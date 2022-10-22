Read full article on original website
Kei Komuro, Husband to Japan's Former Princess Mako, Passes the N.Y. Bar Exam on His Third Attempt
There's officially some royal order in the court. After three attempts, Japan's former Princess Mako's husband, Kei Komuro, passed the N.Y. State bar exam, according to results posted online. Komuro, 31, the husband of the one-time princess who relinquished her titles for love, successfully passed his bar exam on his...
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Has Filed For Divorce After Less Than Two Years of Marriage
What could’ve been a philanthropic partnership of epic proportions has unfortunately come to an end. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest philanthropists, recently filed a petition for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The records at King County Superior Court in Washington State show that Jewett, a science teacher at the school Scott’s children attended, did not contest the divorce and that the assets have already been divided in a prenuptial agreement. The couple had tied the knot in March 2021 following Scott’s separation from the Amazon founder in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history
American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old’s historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men’s champion in the event’s history.
A prospective juror excused from Trump Organization tax evasion trial said 'there is no chance in hell' she could have been impartial
Another potential juror — who was also later excused — reportedly told another juror he couldn't be unbiased because "I hate Trump."
'Real' Parents Horrified After Son Agrees to Be Adopted by Stepmom
Are families only legitimate if they are biological?. There are a lot of arguments to be had about what truly constitutes ‘family’. Some will argue that it only counts if blood is involved, while others will argue that it has far more to do with the relationship and intentional presence.
Saudi Arabia: Crown prince to skip summit on doctor advice
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel. The acknowledgement from the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Sunday came hours after Algeria’s presidency said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not be attending because of health reasons, spurring speculation about his condition. Royal doctors advised Prince Mohammed not to fly long distances to avoid the “trauma’” on his middle ear. Much of the focus on the Al Saud royal family in recent years has been on King Salman’s health, with analysts suggesting Prince Mohammed could rule the OPEC-leading nation for decades after ascending to the throne.
Colorado businessman set for retrial over border wall fund
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman returns to New York for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to an online crowdfunding campaign to build a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended without a verdict when jurors informed the judge that continuing to deliberate would leave them “further entrenched in our opposing views.” Jury selection in the second trial begins Monday morning in Manhattan federal court. Shea has pleaded not guilty to charges in a prosecution that once included Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser to former President Donald Trump. Trump pardoned Bannon just before leaving office last year.
Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments
ROME (AP) — The Vatican and China have extended their oft-criticized deal on the appointment of bishops. The Holy See announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement in a brief statement. It said the Vatican was committed to “constructive dialogue” with China on implementing the accord and in improving bilateral relations. Full details of the agreement never have been made public. In the past, conservative Catholics slammed the Vatican-China deal in view of China’s persecution of people practicing their religions. China’s Catholics have been divided for decades between those who belong to an official, state-sanctioned church and an underground church loyal to the pontiff.
Los Angeles officials condemn demonstrators seen in photos showing support of Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks
Los Angeles officials are condemning the display of banners from a freeway overpass this weekend by a group of demonstrators seen in bystander photos showing support for antisemitic comments recently made by rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye. West has recently made a series of antisemitic outbursts, notably on...
Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation
The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
NEW YORK (AP) — A close ally of former President Donald Trump has taken the witness stand at his federal trial to dispute charges he secretly fed confidential information about the Trump administration to the United Arab Emirates. The defendant, Tom Barrack, is the onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. He told the jury on Monday that it would have been “impossible” for him to act as a foreign agent for one Middle East investor in his private equity fund because other investors would object to it. He also criticized Trump for some of his foreign policy positions.
Elon Musk must close Twitter deal by end of this week or face trial
The clock is ticking for Elon Musk to complete his deal to buy Twitter. The billionaire Tesla CEO has until 5 p.m. ET on Friday to close his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter or face a trial that was previously delayed to allow both parties to close the deal. The...
US woman files lawsuit against L’Oréal, claiming chemical hair straightening products are linked to her cancer
Cosmetics company L’Oréal, along with multiple other parties, is being sued over claims that its chemical hair straightening products put women at an increased risk of uterine cancer. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, counsel Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann and others filed a lawsuit Friday in Illinois on behalf...
