New York State

Robb Report

Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Has Filed For Divorce After Less Than Two Years of Marriage

What could’ve been a philanthropic partnership of epic proportions has unfortunately come to an end. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest philanthropists, recently filed a petition for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The records at King County Superior Court in Washington State show that Jewett, a science teacher at the school Scott’s children attended, did not contest the divorce and that the assets have already been divided in a prenuptial agreement. The couple had tied the knot in March 2021 following Scott’s separation from the Amazon founder in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history

American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old’s historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men’s champion in the event’s history.
KEYT

Saudi Arabia: Crown prince to skip summit on doctor advice

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel. The acknowledgement from the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Sunday came hours after Algeria’s presidency said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not be attending because of health reasons, spurring speculation about his condition. Royal doctors advised Prince Mohammed not to fly long distances to avoid the “trauma’” on his middle ear. Much of the focus on the Al Saud royal family in recent years has been on King Salman’s health, with analysts suggesting Prince Mohammed could rule the OPEC-leading nation for decades after ascending to the throne.
KEYT

Colorado businessman set for retrial over border wall fund

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman returns to New York for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to an online crowdfunding campaign to build a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended without a verdict when jurors informed the judge that continuing to deliberate would leave them “further entrenched in our opposing views.” Jury selection in the second trial begins Monday morning in Manhattan federal court. Shea has pleaded not guilty to charges in a prosecution that once included Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser to former President Donald Trump. Trump pardoned Bannon just before leaving office last year.
COLORADO STATE
KEYT

Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments

ROME (AP) — The Vatican and China have extended their oft-criticized deal on the appointment of bishops. The Holy See announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement in a brief statement. It said the Vatican was committed to “constructive dialogue” with China on implementing the accord and in improving bilateral relations. Full details of the agreement never have been made public. In the past, conservative Catholics slammed the Vatican-China deal in view of China’s persecution of people practicing their religions. China’s Catholics have been divided for decades between those who belong to an official, state-sanctioned church and an underground church loyal to the pontiff.
KEYT

On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A close ally of former President Donald Trump has taken the witness stand at his federal trial to dispute charges he secretly fed confidential information about the Trump administration to the United Arab Emirates. The defendant, Tom Barrack, is the onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. He told the jury on Monday that it would have been “impossible” for him to act as a foreign agent for one Middle East investor in his private equity fund because other investors would object to it. He also criticized Trump for some of his foreign policy positions.
KEYT

Elon Musk must close Twitter deal by end of this week or face trial

The clock is ticking for Elon Musk to complete his deal to buy Twitter. The billionaire Tesla CEO has until 5 p.m. ET on Friday to close his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter or face a trial that was previously delayed to allow both parties to close the deal. The...

