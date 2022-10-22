ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Washington Examiner

Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan

China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...
US News and World Report

Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
Axios

What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule

Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
CNBC

China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
KEYT

China’s economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but it still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Official data released Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party, but it was postponed without explanation.
BBC

China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists

China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
KEYT

Japan Cabinet minister resigns over Unification Church ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy minister has submitted his resignation over his ties to the Unification Church in a widening controversy involving dozens of governing party lawmakers. Daishiro Yamagiwa’s resignation is a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which has been rocked by his party’s close ties to the controversial South Korean-based church. The Kishida government’s support ratings have nosedived over his handling of the scandal and for holding a highly unusual state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. Abe, one of Japan’s most divisive leaders, is seen as a key link between Abe’s party and the church. The church has faced accusations of brainwashing members into turning over huge portions of their salaries to it.
Axios

Xi Jinping secures 3rd term as Chinese Communist Party leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unusual third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party, the country's most powerful position, after a weeklong Party congress session that ended on Sunday, according to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency. Why it matters: With Xi as China's unchallenged leader for another...
KEYT

Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. The defendants are accused of paying tens of thousands...
