Related
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
'National Traitor Xi Jinping': Protest Erupts in Beijing As Communist Leader Looks Toward 3rd Term
"Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping," read one banner. Xi is expected to break from recent political tradition to cement himself a third five-year-term as the paramount leader. Scenes of a rare but mild (by Western standards) protest against Xi Jinping’s communist government in the Chinese...
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
The World's Future Is in the Hands of Chinese President Xi Jinping
Never before has the global economy been so dependent on one man's whims
Washington Examiner
Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan
China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...
Xi Jinping secures historic third term as leader of China
HONG KONG — Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as the leader of China on Sunday, cementing his status as the country’s most powerful figure in decades and extending his authoritarian rule over the world’s second-largest economy. Xi’s third five-year term became official when he was...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of "core interests" abroad
CNBC
China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
China’s Xi Jinping emerges from the Communist Party congress with dominance
(Beijing) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has emerged from a twice-a-decade Communist Party congress stronger than ever after securing a third term as party boss and pushing all but his most loyal of allies out of the picture. On Sunday, Xi smiled as he led the newly selected group...
KEYT
China’s economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but it still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Official data released Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party, but it was postponed without explanation.
BBC
China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists
China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
What Xi Jinping's decade in power means for people in China — in their own words
Xi Jinping has become China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. NPR has been speaking with a broad range of Chinese people about the impact he has had. Here is what four of them had to say.
China's Communist Party moves to solidify Xi Jinping's power in leadership shuffle
Two notable members were removed from the upper leadership ranks. The congress also approved the addition of new wording to the party charter that cements Xi's role as the so-called core of the party.
China’s plans to annex Taiwan moving ‘much faster’ under Xi, says Blinken
China’s government is pursuing its plans to annex Taiwan on a “much faster timeline” under Xi Jinping, the US secretary of state has said, reiterating warnings of global economic disruption if Taiwan was taken over. The comments by Antony Blinken come as China’s ruling Communist party meet...
KEYT
Japan Cabinet minister resigns over Unification Church ties
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy minister has submitted his resignation over his ties to the Unification Church in a widening controversy involving dozens of governing party lawmakers. Daishiro Yamagiwa’s resignation is a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which has been rocked by his party’s close ties to the controversial South Korean-based church. The Kishida government’s support ratings have nosedived over his handling of the scandal and for holding a highly unusual state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. Abe, one of Japan’s most divisive leaders, is seen as a key link between Abe’s party and the church. The church has faced accusations of brainwashing members into turning over huge portions of their salaries to it.
Xi Jinping secures 3rd term as Chinese Communist Party leader
Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unusual third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party, the country's most powerful position, after a weeklong Party congress session that ended on Sunday, according to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency. Why it matters: With Xi as China's unchallenged leader for another...
KEYT
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. The defendants are accused of paying tens of thousands...
