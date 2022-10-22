BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but it still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Official data released Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party, but it was postponed without explanation.

16 HOURS AGO